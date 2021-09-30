Vaccine survey: County commission seeks feedback on COVID-19 vaccination

Contributed photo

PRINCETON — Why some Mercer County residents are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 while others are not is the subject of an online survey available on the Mercer County Commission’s Facebook page.

The survey became available Tuesday, according to Commissioner Greg Puckett.

“This is a partnership between the National Association of Counties and the County Commissioners Association,” Puckett said Thursday. “We are the first (county) in West Virginia to do it. We can enter into a series of data collection opportunities; and right now, with everything going on with COVID, we wanted to gather some additional feedback on how people feel about vaccination.”

Puckett said the survey’s purpose is to gather information about how the county’s residents regard vaccinations.

“This is not to sway people to go one way or the other,” he stated. “We just want to know why the decisions are being made the way they are. It’s basically a great way to collect data. It’s a free survey and it will possibly give us additional data to make informed decisions in the future. We’re working with a company called Community Data Platforms.”

People taking the survey can leave their name or choose to remain anonymous, Puckett said.

While a person is taking the survey, he or she is given the option of continuing without answering questions such as ones asking their name or email address. Other questions ask about barriers to getting the vaccine, options about other vaccines such as ones for the flu, measles or chicken pox, and primary sources of information such as the news media, social media, government agencies, personal physicians and other sources.

The survey closes on Oct. 22.

“If you want to take it, go on the (Mercer County Commission) Facebook page. We’ll be sharing it every three or four days,” he said. “We encourage everybody to take the survey and share because we want to have the best information.”

Administrator Roger Topping of the Mercer County Health Department said that the county still has many people who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

“That’s one of the reasons why we’re seeing such an increase in the Delta and COVID cases in the county,” he said, adding that he did not have figures about what percentage of the county’s residents have been vaccinated because many sources are giving the vaccine.

Topping said that the county had 65 new cases Tuesday and another 94 cases of COVID on Wednesday.

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic is being offered today from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Karen Preservati Center at 704 Maple Street in Princeton by the Mercer County Health Department and the Princeton Rescue Squad, according to a notice posted by the health department. Pfizer and Moderna vaccine will be available to West Virginia residents 12 and older. No appointment is necessary.

Third doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available to people 65 and older. It must be six or more months since their second dose of Pfizer. Moderna vaccine has not been approved for a third dose.

A drive-through flu vaccine clinic will be held Oct. 1 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Mercer County Health Department along Blue Prince Road off Route 460. People seeking a flu vaccination are asked to bring their insurance card.

Topping said the health department is advising people not to get the flu vaccine and a COVID-19 vaccine at the same time. If a patient has a reaction, it’s difficult to tell whether it’s from the flu or COVID vaccine.

“That’s why we plan to ask them to spread it out a day or two apart,” he added.

