CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Axios Charlotte

Weekender: 29 fun things to do in Charlotte this weekend

By Symphony Webber
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kF78j_0cCbNdkw00

The Weekender is proudly presented by Charlotte Motor Speedway, home of the Bank of America ROVAL 400 on October 10. Adult tickets are $49+ and kids’ are just $10. Snag them now .

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1

81. Partly cloudy. 6% chance of rain.

“Tunnel of Terror” Haunted Car Wash at Aquawave Express (6415 West Wilkinson Blvd.): Try not to scream while getting your car cleaned at this haunted car wash. The Belmont AquaWave Express Car Wash is transforming into a “Tunnel of Terror” starting today and running until Halloween. Expect fog, flashing lights, and a few of your favorite horror movie characters. 6:30-11pm. $22. Details .

Tuck Fest at The Whitewater Center (5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy.): Tuck Fest is a multi-day festival that celebrates the outdoor lifestyle through competitions like trail running and kayaking, exhibitions, demos, and live music. Attending the event is free, but if you would like to participate in a race/competition or all 35+ events, Tuck Fest race registration is a one-time flat fee that grants access to all races and competitions throughout the three-day festival. Oct. 1-3. Free, parking is $6. Details .

Taste of Charlotte Festival at Truist Field (324 South Mint St.): Make your way to Truist Field to sample delicious food from hundreds of Charlotte-area restaurants at the three-day Taste of Charlotte food festival. Oct. 1-3; 11am to 11pm. Free. Details .

Concert in the Courtyard at Optimist Hall (1115 North Brevard St.): Grab food from one of Optimist Hall’s 26 tenants and head to the courtyard for music from DJ Vinchy. 5-8pm. Free. Details .

First Friday Gallery Crawl in South End: Take in South End’s local art scene on an evening when galleries and shops offer extended hours, special receptions, live painting and music. 5-10pm (hours vary by gallery). Free. Details .

Pride Fest at The Yard (2433 South Blvd.): Celebrate the diversity in our local LGBTQ+ community and head to The Music Yard for DJ sets, drag shows and vendors among other festivities. 6-11pm. $10-$120. Details .

Jazz at the Bechtler: Tribute to Jazz Piano Legend (420 South Tryon St.): Pianist Lovell Bradford joins the Ziad Jazz Quartet for an electric performance paying tribute to some of the jazz greats like Thelonious Monk, McCoy Tyner, Larry Willis and many others. 6pm & 8:15pm. $20. Details .

Breakaway Music Festival at Charlotte Motor Speedway (6570 Bruton Smith Blvd.): After more than a year of very few live and in-person music performances, Breakaway Music Festival is making up for lost time with an epic lineup of artists including headlining group The Chainsmokers, Martin Garrix, G-Eazy and Blackbear. Oct. 1-2; 7pm. $69-$124. Details .

Scarrigan Farms Haunted Trail at Carrigan Farms (1213 Oakridge Farm Hwy.): The staff at Scarrigan Farms makes it known that they will do anything to get a scare out of their guests. The 170-acre stretch of woods behind the quarry is transformed into one of the scariest haunted trails in the region. From start to finish, the trail is a little over one mile long and takes about an hour to complete. Reservations are required. 7-10pm. $30. Details .

[Related read: Spooky season guide: 12 haunted attractions within driving distance of Charlotte ]

Ayrsley Retro Horror Series at Ayrsley Grand Cinemas (9110 Kings Parade Blvd.): Scary movie enthusiasts are invited to check out one of the best line-ups of 10 horror movie classics that the city has to offer. As an added bonus, the theater has reserved recliner seating plus beer and wine options available for purchase. Oct. 1 through Nov. 4; 7-9pm. $5. Details .

Trey Kennedy: The Are You For Real? Tour at Knight Theater ( 430 South Tryon St.) : Since getting his start on Vine, writer, actor, comedian and musician Trey Kennedy has gained a dedicated fan base across every major social media channel and racked up millions of views in the process. I’m a big fan of his iconic “ cool dad ” and “ girls during fall ” impressions. 7pm & 9:30pm. $35+. Details .

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2

85. Partly cloudy. 8% chance of rain.

Carolina Renaissance Festival at 16445 Poplar Tent Rd.: More than 1,000 artists (including 500+ interactive costumed characters) bring the fictional village of Fairhaven to life with performance stages, hands-on games and rides, an artisan marketplace and plenty of food. October 2 through November 21. Day passes are $17 for kids and $27 for adults. Season passes are $90 for kids, $160 for adults.

Yoga at Pinhouse (2306 Central Ave.): Yoga instructor and Dancing Lotus Yoga + Arts co-founder Jasmine Vializ will lead an energizing practice fit for all levels. Registration is required. 9-10am. $20. Details .

Taste of Charlotte Pink Cupcake Run/Walk & Breast Cancer Lap at Truist Field: Breast Cancer Survivors, Thrivers and Fighters are invited to walk a lap around Truist Field. Participants will receive a t-shirt. 10:45-11am. Free. Details .

Salata Grand Opening Celebration at 601 S. Tryon St. #131: The grand opening festivities continue at Salata and visitors are invited to join wellness influencer Emily Breeze for a free fitness class. 10am. Free. Details .

Yoga & Mimosas at Ballantyne Park (11405 Community House Rd.): This relaxing yoga flow will use DropSound, noise-isolating headphones to help you tune out distractions and focus on your breath. Following class, enjoy mimosas to jumpstart your weekend. Registration required. 10-11am. $15. Details .

Wine & Food Festival at Symphony Park ( 4400 Sharon Rd.) : General admission tickets give you access to more than 100 international wines, beer and spirits, wine specials, food trucks and other family-friendly activities like bounce houses. 11am to 6pm. $39-$69. Details .

Apollo: When We Went to the Moon Exhibit at Discovery Place: Head to Discovery Place to experience the first moon landing through a collection of more than 100 artifacts and objects from the U.S. Space & Rocket Center archives. 12:30pm. Details .

Pumkingfest 2021 Brewers at 4001 Yancey ( 4001-A, Yancey Rd.) : The “Pumpking” brews are back on tap and to celebrate, there will be Axe Throwing from Chuck It Axes, pumpkin carving ($15), and a pumpkin drop, plus live music starting at 1pm. 11am. Details .

October Front Porch Sundays at Sycamore (2161 Hawkins St.): Support local businesses by shopping their pop-ups at Sycamore Brewing’s Front Porch Sundays. There’s live music, food trucks, dozens of awesome vendors and of course cold craft beer. 11am to 4pm. Free. Details .

Pumpkin Patch at Truist Field (9324 South Mint St.): For one day only, Truist Field is turning into a pumpkin patch with thousands of pumpkins to choose from. Stick around after picking out your pumpkin for Taste of Charlotte on the concourse. Noon to 8pm. $10-$20. Details .

Moo & Brew Craft Beer, Burger and Music Festival at AvidXchange Music Factory: It’s a craft beer, burger and music festival all sandwiched into one fun event. Festivities include unlimited tastings of more than 75 local, regional and national breweries, a burger competition between 15 Queen City restaurants plus plenty of live music. 12:30-8:30pm. $50-$60. Details .

[Related story: 20 biggest events in Charlotte this year, including Charlotte Shout and Ren Fest ]

Rock Out Against Hunger at The Music Yard (2433 South Blvd.): Spend an evening rocking out to music from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. 100% of ticket proceeds will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. 7-10pm. $10-$120. Details .

Randy Rainbow The Pink Glasses Tour at Belk Theater: Two-time Emmy-nominated singer, writer, and comedian Randy Rainbow will give his take on some of today’s hottest topics. He’ll be joined by some of Broadway’s finest musicians, Marc Shaiman (from Hairspray, Mary Poppins Returns) and Alan Menken (from Little Shop of Horrors, Beauty and the Beast). 8pm. $35-$175. Details .

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 3

86. Partly cloudy. 11% chance of rain.

Yoga & Brunch at el Thrifty (1115 North Brevard St.): Start your Sunday with flexibility enhancing yoga flow on the patio of el Thrifty. Stay after to sip and socialize. Bring a mat and some water. 10am to noon. Free, donations appreciated. Details .

Lady Gaga Drag Brunch by The Vanity House at Hot Taco: The queens of The Vanity House will turn out Hot Taco with their performances honoring the mother monster herself, Lady Gaga. 11am. $10. Details .

Gameday at Skiptown (222 Rampart St.): Bring your pup to run and play around the dog park while you watch the Panthers take on the Dallas Cowboys. There will be eight large tv screens broadcasting the game plus a selection of beer, White Claw and mimosa buckets. 11am to 8pm. Details .

Gameday at The Yard (2433 South Blvd.): Watch the Panthers game on The Music Yard’s big screen. There will be drink specials, food and music from DJ Kyle Genesis during commercials. Noon to 8:30pm. Free. Details .

The Best D*mn Vegan Brunch at Summit Seltzer (2215 Thrift Rd., Ste. B): Summit Seltzer and Vegan Eats CLT are partnering to host a vegan brunch with a fully plant-based menu with options like “chickn” and waffles, “shyrmp” and grits, “bussin'” mac and smoked collards. I may be going vegan soon. 2-6pm. $35. Details .

Check out more upcoming events on our Event Board . Hosting an event? Reach more Charlotteans through an Event Listing , which includes placement on our Event Board and in our weekday newsletter. Have a scoop about a cool event? Email symphony.webber@axios.com .

Axios Charlotte thanks our partners for supporting our content. Sponsorship does not influence editorial content.

The post Weekender: 29 fun things to do in Charlotte this weekend appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Charlotte

Long’s Dry Cleaning closing up shop in Charlotte

Shortly after winning a 2021 Best of the Best award from Charlotte Magazine, Long’s Dry Cleaning is closing its last Charlotte location this Friday. Unfortunately, no collection of accolades could save this struggling family-owned business. It’s the latest local staple to fall victim to financial troubles caused by the pandemic. “Economically, it’s the best way […] The post Long’s Dry Cleaning closing up shop in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

10 biggest concerts in Charlotte this October, including Tuck Fest and Pitbull

This story is proudly presented by Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates, P.A.  Live music is back and better than ever. 🎉 Let CEENTA make sure your ears are hearing every single music note with their state-of-the-art audiology services. Plus, don’t sleep on their online scheduling. Charlotte live music fans, here’s a quick list […] The post 10 biggest concerts in Charlotte this October, including Tuck Fest and Pitbull appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

12 Charlotte breweries with Oktoberfest beer on tap

You could consider this a guide, a checklist or a challenge. Either way, drink responsibly, and Prost! Quick Oktoberfest history lesson: Märzen was the official beer of the German beer festival for more than 100 years, until 1990, when it was replaced by the Festbier, according to the official Oktoberfest website. The Beer Judge Certification Guidelines, […] The post 12 Charlotte breweries with Oktoberfest beer on tap appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

You can now buy liquor bottles on Sundays in Charlotte

A groundbreaking new law allows North Carolina distilleries to sell their bottles on Sundays. The big picture: The bill — HB 890 — largely flew under the radar in Charlotte, which has just two distilleries within city limits, but it’s a huge deal. You can now purchase liquor in closed containers on Sundays so long as […] The post You can now buy liquor bottles on Sundays in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Restaurants#Fitness#Jazz Piano#Art#Charlotte Motor Speedway#The Bank Of America#Aquawave Express
Axios Charlotte

Walk for a cure and eat cupcakes at the ballpark this Saturday

Hundreds will take to Truist Field on Saturday morning to support the Charlotte-based breast cancer charity Go Jen Go. Why it matters: The Pink Cupcake Walk is expected to raise $25,000 for the local organization, which provides funds to families in Charlotte who are battling breast cancer. Truist has already pledged $10,000 to the organization, according to […] The post Walk for a cure and eat cupcakes at the ballpark this Saturday appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Retail roundup: The latest shops to open in and around Charlotte

Shops and boutiques, both locally and nationally owned, continue to open around Charlotte. We’ve rounded up the recent openings and upcoming ones below. Have any we should consider for a future roundup? Reach out to me: katie.peralta@axios.com. The Cocktailery, a boutique selling everything you need for your at-home bar, is now open at Atherton Mill […] The post Retail roundup: The latest shops to open in and around Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Vaccination required at these live music venues in Charlotte

Masks are currently required indoors in Mecklenburg County, but some local music venues have taken an additional step by requiring proof of vaccination at the door. Here’s the latest. Vaccines required: Most allow exemptions with proof of a recent negative test. Petra’s Evening Muse Neighborhood Theatre Snug Harbor, depending on the artist. Visulite Theatre, or […] The post Vaccination required at these live music venues in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Axios Charlotte

Hot homes: 6 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $250K

This real estate roundup is proudly presented by The Redbud Group, creating great experiences. Here’s one of their favorite listings this week: 2931 White Willow Rd.: $299,000 Neighborhood: Steele Creek Realtor: Olivia Hwang at The Redbud Group Features: Nice floors, cozy living room fireplace, gated community, private fenced-in patio. Specs: 3 beds, 2.5 baths, 1,643 square feet […] The post Hot homes: 6 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $250K appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Weekday Planner: 19 things to do this week, including Tuck Fest & Breakaway Music Festival

This Weekday Planner is proudly presented by Hungry Harvest. This week, nominate a deserving teacher for their Raise a Hand for Teachers contest and you could both win a $500 wellness prize pack. MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 Men’s health Monday Topgolf (9110 Drivers Way) | 6-8pm | $25 | Details Why you should go: Head to Topgolf for […] The post Weekday Planner: 19 things to do this week, including Tuck Fest & Breakaway Music Festival appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

The 23 most-anticipated new restaurants and bars in 2021

What’s opening soon in Charlotte? Here’s a quick breakdown of the 23 most-anticipated restaurants, bars and breweries opening in the coming months. Despite staffing shortages that are prevalent across the country, restaurants are still opening. [Go deeper: Behind the restaurant industry’s drive to pay staff more] Expansions: This list only includes new concepts in Charlotte. […] The post The 23 most-anticipated new restaurants and bars in 2021 appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

3 must-see public art installations in Charlotte this fall

A few of the public art installations planned for the now-postponed Charlotte Shout festival are still in town this September and October. Take some time to stroll around Uptown and see these displays before they’re gone. [Related Axios story: Charlotte’s biggest festival is off for 2021] (1) “Intrude Bunnies” The giant blow-up bunnies are back […] The post 3 must-see public art installations in Charlotte this fall appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Guide to the best Broadway shows coming to Charlotte

  This content was created in partnership with Blumenthal Performing Arts. Broadway is back, baby. Here are four must-see upcoming shows in Charlotte. But wait, there’s more: Thanks to Blumenthal Performing Arts’ commitment to *safely* bringing world-class entertainment to the city, there’s a stacked lineup of upcoming theater, music, comedy and family entertainment coming our […] The post Guide to the best Broadway shows coming to Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

The Whitewater Center is having a huge 2021

Despite the pandemic — and maybe in some ways because of the pandemic — 2021 is shaping up to be an extremely busy year for the U.S. National Whitewater Center. By the numbers: Attendance is projected to be up about 30% over last year, which saw traffic similar to 2019, says Jesse Hyde, the center’s […] The post The Whitewater Center is having a huge 2021 appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Axios Charlotte

Quick guide to 10 must-visit pumpkin patches near Charlotte

It’s time to start visiting pumpkin patches around the Charlotte area to pick the perfect jack-o-lantern. Hours change based on weather and day of the week at some of these, so check before heading out. Many also offer hours and prices for schools and other groups during the week. Truist Field Pumpkin Patch: On Saturday, Oct. […] The post Quick guide to 10 must-visit pumpkin patches near Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Hall Family Farm now open 45 minutes from Charlotte

The family-run farm is open for the fall season now through Halloween at its new location in Lancaster, SC. Expect pumpkin picking, hayrides, family games and a healthy mix of savory and sweet carnival foods. Background: The Hall family’s original farm was near Ballantyne, where they lived for almost a century before opening a u-pick […] The post Hall Family Farm now open 45 minutes from Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Scoop: Duckworth’s opening new spot in SouthPark

Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse, a popular restaurant chain in Charlotte, is opening its sixth location, this time in SouthPark. What’s on tap: A new Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse and a new cocktail bar called The Loft at Duckworth’s, which will be located on the second floor of the same Piedmont Row building, owner Rob Duckworth tells me. […] The post Scoop: Duckworth’s opening new spot in SouthPark appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

15 of the best things to do, see, and eat in Mint Hill

Our Mint Hill guide is proudly presented by Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates, P.A. From eye exams to allergy testing, the pros at CEENTA have you covered no matter where you are in the Charlotte area. Schedule an appointment online at one of their 18 locations. Located just under a half-hour from Uptown, […] The post 15 of the best things to do, see, and eat in Mint Hill appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte

Proudly presented by Lowe’s, where talented people go to work with other talented people. Looking to take the next step in your career? Here are 50 fresh openings to check out. Senior Graphic Designer at Discovery Place. Details. Ticketing Sales and Services Manager at Blumenthal Performing Arts. Details. Executive Recruiter at Stay Gold Solutions. Details. Marketing Analyst – Digital at Resolution Agency. Details. […] The post Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

The Chase: Couple looks for rental house in NoDa or Wesley Heights for $1,600/month

Finding a home in this market is a whirlwind, and these renters took us along for the ride. This is The Chase, a new series featuring real Charlotteans and their house-hunting stories. Read past editions here. Shannon Chaney and her partner Tim moved to Charlotte from San Diego in October 2020. Here’s what it was like finding […] The post The Chase: Couple looks for rental house in NoDa or Wesley Heights for $1,600/month appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

13 best rooftop bars in Charlotte

Looking for next-level outdoor drinking destinations? Here are the 13 best rooftop bars in Charlotte. We’ve rounded up spots from flashy Uptown high rises with dress codes to chill neighborhood hangouts perfect for day drinking with a view. Honorable mentions: The Imperial, Gin Mill, Unknown Brewing, The Gibson, Rí Rá, The Pump House (Rock Hill), […] The post 13 best rooftop bars in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Axios Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
2K+
Followers
782
Post
382K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Charlotte exists to make Charlotte smarter and better connected. Get smarter, faster about what’s happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/charlotte

Comments / 0

Community Policy