CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Lessons from COVID-19 may benefit those with chronic lung diseases

By Brandpoint (BPT)
ccenterdispatch.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - A greater focus on respiratory conditions and new research could help us better manage diseases like pulmonary fibrosis. September is Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month, a time to drive awareness of pulmonary fibrosis (PF) and its most lethal form called idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). While PF and its symptoms are often under-recognized by patients, medical professionals like Dr. Sachin Gupta, practicing pulmonologist and Senior Medical Director at Genentech, are hopeful that the COVID-19 pandemic will lead to a greater focus on respiratory health and the impact of other diseases that affect breathing and the lungs.

www.ccenterdispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
verywellhealth.com

Lung Disease From Smoking

Smoking—cigarettes, cigars, pipes, marijuana, and even electronic cigarettes, or e-cigarettes—can have a harmful effect on your entire body, but especially on your respiratory system. This includes your airways, lungs, certain blood vessels, and the muscles that power your lungs. Cigarette smoking, for example, is responsible for nearly 90% of all...
HEALTH
ajmc.com

Assessment and Staging of Chronic Kidney Disease

Diagnostic criteria and special considerations of nephrologists when assessing patient kidney function and diagnosing chronic kidney disease. Neil B. Minkoff, MD: We already started talking a little about the staging—Dr Agarwal started with that—and the assessment of disease severity. But Dr Bakris, you spend a lot of your time running the hypertension center. What are some of the things that you look for in terms of overall staging and assessment of disease severity? And how do you go about doing so?
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease brought on by tobacco

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) refers to a progressive group of lung diseases, including chronic bronchitis and emphysema, that make it hard to breathe. Millions of people around the globe die each year because of COPD, and nearly 16 million people in the U.S. have a form of the disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sachin Gupta
WacoTrib.com

Column: The lifesaving lessons of COVID-19

With more than four million people killed worldwide, the toll of COVID-19 has been devastating, and the scars it leaves will run deep. At the same time, the science and technology that have emerged from fighting the disease give us reasons for hope — not just for ending the pandemic, but for beating other major 21st-century health threats.
CANCER
studyfinds.org

The cure for COVID-19 may come from bats

MELBOURNE, Australia — Bats may hold the key to beating COVID-19, according to a new study. The flying mammals have exceptional immunity, which protects them against deadly viruses. Scientists in Australia say cracking their secret to superior health would open the door to discovering a cure for the virus. Researchers...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Genentech#Bpt
karmanos.org

Lung Disease: Risk and Prevention

The average person breathes about 2,000 gallons of air a day. It is probably something you forget that you are doing, but healthy breathing is crucial for your body to continue working properly. Your lungs, airways and respiratory system all work together to filter out toxins and pollutants. Respiratory health is important, which is why knowing the risk factors and symptoms of lung diseases can help you spot anything concerning before it becomes a major issue.
CANCER
onclive.com

An Overview of Interstitial Lung Disease

Joyce O'Shaughnessy, MD, Baylor-Sammons Cancer Center, Mark Pegram, MD, Stanford Women's Cancer Center, Charles A. Powell, MD, MBA, Mount Sinai-National Jewish Health Respiratory Institute. Joyce A. O’Shaughnessy, MD, provides an overview of interstitial lung disease, considering both causes and possible risk factors. Transcript:. Joyce A. O’Shaughnessy, MD: Hello, I’m Joyce...
CANCER
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Heart disease spikes in youths in relation to COVID-19

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Valley Baptist Health System Physician Assistant said due to COVID-19 he has seen an increase in children diagnosed with heart disease. According to George Pierce, PA the increase is something he has never seen throughout his career. “When I first started medicine almost 40 years...
HARLINGEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
uab.edu

Differentiating between COVID-19 and chronic rhinosinusitis

As fall arrives, so does another allergy season, as well as rhinitis and influenza. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, many people may be concerned when they experience symptoms that are associated with one or more of these illnesses. It can be confusing to differentiate, but Jessica Grayson, M.D., assistant professor...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Nature.com

Comparison of the impact of chronic corticosteroid therapy on critical care outcomes of COVID-19 patients with and without history of chronic liver disease

There is a paucity of studies investigating the impact of chronic corticosteroid use for coexisting conditions in patients with Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Additionally, the information regarding the impact of chronic liver disease (CLD) on COVID-19 outcomes is evolving. Our study aims to investigate hospitalization outcomes of patients with COVID-19 on long term corticosteroids for coexisting conditions while also seeking to compare outcomes between such patients with a history of CLD to analyze the impact on mortality. We conducted a retrospective chart review across our 10-hospital network identifying patients on chronic corticosteroids (Prednisone ≥ 5 mg daily dose or equivalent dose of another steroid, for a duration of 30 days or more) who were hospitalized with COVID-19 from March 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020. Of these patients who met inclusion criteria, patients were then divided into groups based upon their history of CLD. Primary outcomes of the study looked to investigate the hospitalization outcomes of patients with a history of CLD and comorbid conditions requiring chronic corticosteroid use. Secondary outcomes sought to further investigate risk factors for mortality in our study sample. 837 charts were reviewed. 139 patients met inclusion criteria of which 34 patients had a history of CLD. Statistical analysis demonstrated no difference in length of hospital stay but increased ICU admission rate in the CLD group (41.2% vs 23.8%). No statistically significant difference was seen in between the CLD and non-CLD groups in term of complication rates and 28-day mortality. However, chronic corticosteroids patients were found to have higher rates of ICU admission and overall 28-day and ICU mortality in comparison to patients who were not on chronic corticosteroids prior to COVID-19 hospitalization. The larger contributor to COVID-19 severity was likely chronic corticosteroid use rather than CLD and thus chronic corticosteroid use should be limited throughout the COVID-19 pandemic especially in patients with additional speculated risk factors for COVID-19 such as CLD.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healthitanalytics.com

Managing Chronic Illnesses During COVID-19, Vaccine Impact

- Those managing chronic illnesses such as cancer have been heavily impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic due to their risk factors. While the vaccine supplies some relief, according to University of Arizona Health Sciences researchers, patients undergoing active chemotherapy have a lower immune response to two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, but a third dose increases the response.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Removing Race From Chronic Kidney Disease-Epidemiology Collaboration Equation Could Result in Undertreatment of Black Individuals

By not including race as part of the Chronic Kidney Disease-Epidemiology Collaboration equation, Black patients with cancer were more likely to not receive treatment for their disease. After removing race from the Chronic Kidney Disease-Epidemiology Collaboration (CKD-EPI) equation, investigators reported that Black patients received a lower estimated glomerular filtration rate...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order, Say Experts

You have a tickle in your throat, or cough a few times, maybe have a runny nose, and the thought crosses your mind: Is this COVID-19? While taking a test is the only way to be sure—a breakthrough infection, for example, may resemble a common cold, so get tested just in case—there are some telltale signs of COVID. One would be losing your sense of taste or smell, which happens to many, but not all, patients. The other would be a series of symptoms that appear in a particular order, according to a study from the University of Southern California. "This order is especially important to know when we have overlapping cycles of illnesses like the flu that coincide with infections of COVID-19," said Dr. Peter Kuhn, a USC professor of medicine, biomedical engineering, and aerospace and mechanical engineering. "Doctors can determine what steps to take to care for the patient, and they may prevent the patient's condition from worsening." Read on for the order they found—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

Doctors Report Seeing Patients With Heart Issues Possibly Linked To COVID-19

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — When COVID first struck, it was thought to be primarily a respiratory virus, causing pneumonia and breathing problems, but now we know it also causes heart issues. As CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez explains, the virus that causes COVID-19, technically known as SARS-CoV-2, is a virus unlike any other doctors have come across. It causes respiratory issues, clotting problems, multiple organ damage, long-haul fatigue and some unusual cardiac symptoms, even after a relatively mild case. “Tiredness, the pain, fever, but that all subsided, and then I just had a cough for about a week and then otherwise I felt...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy