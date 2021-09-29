CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Living with Heart Failure? 5 Tips to Take the Lead on Your Care

By Brandpoint (BPT)
ccenterdispatch.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - Heart failure impacts more than 6 million people in the United States. In fact, it’s a leading cause of hospitalization with more than 1 million people admitted each year. In 2018, heart failure accounted for nearly 10% of cardiovascular-related deaths. Given its impact, it’s important for those living with heart failure to take a proactive approach to their care.

www.ccenterdispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Picayune Item

Diabetes drug shows promise as heart failure treatment

JACKSON, Miss. – For years, clinical trials have tried and failed to discover an effective treatment for a common kind of heart failure. That is, until a global study co-led by a University of Mississippi Medical Center physician found convincing evidence for a new approach to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, or HFpEF.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
counton2.com

2 Your Health: Standardizing heart attack care for women saves lives

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Each year about one million women worldwide suffer a serious type of heart attack caused by a blockage. Previous research shows women, in comparison to men, often have lower survival rates and lower quality of life after these events. Now, a Cleveland Clinic study shows this...
CHARLESTON, SC
veronews.com

Cardiologist: ‘A failing heart does not mean a failure forever’

There are few diagnoses more frightening than “heart failure,” but in reality it doesn’t mean the heart has stopped working – it means the heart doesn’t pump blood through the body as well as it should to meet the oxygen demands of tissue and organs. Heart failure is a major...
VERO BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Failure#Take The Lead#Bpt
Hammond Daily Star

New shockwave technology available for severe heart disease

A groundbreaking minimally invasive treatment for calcified coronary artery disease called Shockwave Intravascular Lithotripsy was recently approved by the FDA for use in the U.S. It is now being performed on the Northshore at North Oaks Medical Center by world-renowned Interventional Cardiologist Nidal Abi Rafeh, M.D., FACC, who leads the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
thekatynews.com

How to Take Top Care Of Your Heart And Cardiovascular Health

Your heart is very important. It delivers oxygen, pumps blood, and provides nutrients to your cells. If your cardiovascular health deteriorates, it can cause various heart diseases which in turn can affect your overall health and even lead to heart failure. The unhealthier your heart is, the less is your blood flow. If you do not take care of your heart, you are more likely to experience shortness of breath, chest pains (angina), and tiredness.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Sentinel

8 tips to take care of your vision health if you work in front of a computer

The digital era has led to the definitive implantation of teleworking . That is, a large number of people spend long hours of work in front of a computer , in addition to office workers who carry out their tasks always with a screen ahead. All of this is having important effects on vision .
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Washington Post

Big Number: Over 1.2 billion people around the world suffer from hypertension

Worldwide, more than 1.2 billion people were living with high blood pressure (hypertension) as of 2019, a number that has doubled in the past 30 years, according to a large international study published in the journal the Lancet. Based on data from 1,201 studies involving 104 million people in 184 countries, the researchers projected that 652 million men and 626 million women have hypertension. Nearly half of them are unaware of their condition, and more than half are not being treated. Although treatment and control of hypertension has improved in many countries, including the United States, about 45 percent of U.S. adults have hypertension or are taking medication to control it, and only 1 in 4 adults with hypertension has the condition under control, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Hypertension is considered a “silent killer.” Though it rarely has symptoms, the condition can cause serious, even life-threatening health issues. These include heart attack, stroke, heart failure and kidney failure. Your blood pressure — designated by two numbers — represents the force of your blood pushing against the walls of your arteries. The first number (called the systolic pressure) indicates the pressure exerted when the heart beats, pumping blood from the heart into the arteries. The second number (called the diastolic pressure) indicates the pressure when the heart is at rest between beats. A reading for normal blood pressure would have a first number of less than 120 and a second number of less than 80. High blood pressure is considered to be a reading of 140 or higher followed by 90 or higher. Treating high blood pressure usually begins with lifestyle changes, such as healthier eating, more exercise and losing weight. But medication may be prescribed if lifestyle changes do not get your blood pressure under control.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
DFW Community News

The Plan To Start Caring For Your Heart Health

Few parts of our body are quite as vital and require as much management as our hearts, especially as we get a little older. We might take it for granted how well everything is ticking at the moment, but those risk factors can start to pile up, meaning that we need to start making changes that can ensure our hearts stay healthier for longer.
DALLAS, TX
KRON4

How to take care of your emotional wellness

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – October is Emotional Wellness Month, and depending on your constant day-to-day demands, your emotional health can be affected negatively affected. This month is a great time to focus on and identify your biggest stress offenders. To help, our health expert, Karen Owoc, is here with...
MENTAL HEALTH
Sunderland Echo

Sunderland grandmother told she has 'months to live' aged 56 following diagnosis of two incurable rare diseases

Tanya Burrell, 56, from Fulwell, has been told she has only months left to live after she was diagnosed with two rare conditions that are incurable. The grandmother-of-two was first diagnosed with scleroderma - an autoimmune disease which attacks all vital organs and affects Tanya’s skin - eight years ago after she noticed an ulcer on her finger.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedCity News

Why there is great need for additional treatments to manage hyperphosphatemia in patients with CKD on dialysis

About 15% of adults in the United States (US) have chronic kidney disease (CKD), and 1 in 3 US adults are at risk for CKD. Nearly 560,000 US adults are on dialysis. Minorities are disproportionately affected by CKD and end-stage renal disease (ESRD); in comparison to White Americans, Black Americans are 4 times more likely to develop kidney failure and Hispanic Americans are 1.3 times more likely to require dialysis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

What Foods Are Good to Treat Heart Failure?

What diet should you follow to treat heart failure?. Following a heart-healthy diet is one of the most important steps you can take to treat heart disease. If your congestive heart failure is mild to moderate, you may be able to lead a nearly normal life by making important lifestyle changes. These may include exercise and sticking to a healthy diet. Even if your heart failure is more severe, you may be able to improve your symptoms and slow down its progression. There are also some foods you should avoid if you have heart failure.
DIETS
MedicalXpress

What are ideal blood sugar levels for preventing repeat strokes, heart attacks?

Blood sugar control has always been important for people with diabetes when it comes to preventing a stroke. But a new study finds for people with diabetes who have a stroke, there may be an ideal target blood sugar range to lower the risk of different types of vascular diseases like a stroke or heart attack later on. The research is published in the September 29, 2021, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Prescribed blood thinners can help reduce hospitalizations related to COVID-19

The NIH has reported that many individuals with COVID-19 develop abnormal blood clots from high inflammation, which can lead to serious health complications and mortality. To find ways to decrease clotting related to COVID-19, researchers from the University of Minnesota and Basel University in Switzerland looked at reducing hospitalizations by using prescribed blood thinners.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy