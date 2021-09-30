Icade Sante delays IPO due to uncertain market environment

PARIS (Reuters) -French healthcare property group Icade Sante said on Thursday it would delay its initial public offering (IPO) due to volatile market conditions, putting on hold one of the biggest transactions of its kind scheduled this year.

Earlier in the day, bookrunner JPMorgan said Icade Sante shares would make their market debut at 115 euros per share, giving the group a valuation of 5.6 billion euros ($6.48 billion), with the first day of trading scheduled for Oct. 1

“After an active week of roadshows and six days of book building, the order book was covered on Wednesday, September 29 in the afternoon”, Icade Sante, the healthcare property business of real estate firm Icade, said in a statement.

“However, current equity market conditions make it impossible to finalize the operation under satisfactory terms,” the company added.

“Icade and Icade Sante are exploring various options and will come back to the market in the next few days to specify the follow-up to the transaction.”

There have been several hefty initial public offerings in France in recent weeks, with shares in investment company Antin Infrastructure Partners surging on their market debut last week.

Others made more faltering debuts, with shares in technology and cybersecurity firm Exclusive Networks slipping slightly on their first day of trading, although they are now trading at the IPO price level.

With its IPO, Icade Sante planned to raise 800 million euros to finance its expansion plans across Europe and into medicalised care homes in particular.

($1 = 0.8648 euros)