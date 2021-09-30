CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Icade Sante delays IPO due to uncertain market environment

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

PARIS (Reuters) -French healthcare property group Icade Sante said on Thursday it would delay its initial public offering (IPO) due to volatile market conditions, putting on hold one of the biggest transactions of its kind scheduled this year.

Earlier in the day, bookrunner JPMorgan said Icade Sante shares would make their market debut at 115 euros per share, giving the group a valuation of 5.6 billion euros ($6.48 billion), with the first day of trading scheduled for Oct. 1

“After an active week of roadshows and six days of book building, the order book was covered on Wednesday, September 29 in the afternoon”, Icade Sante, the healthcare property business of real estate firm Icade, said in a statement.

“However, current equity market conditions make it impossible to finalize the operation under satisfactory terms,” the company added.

“Icade and Icade Sante are exploring various options and will come back to the market in the next few days to specify the follow-up to the transaction.”

There have been several hefty initial public offerings in France in recent weeks, with shares in investment company Antin Infrastructure Partners surging on their market debut last week.

Others made more faltering debuts, with shares in technology and cybersecurity firm Exclusive Networks slipping slightly on their first day of trading, although they are now trading at the IPO price level.

With its IPO, Icade Sante planned to raise 800 million euros to finance its expansion plans across Europe and into medicalised care homes in particular.

($1 = 0.8648 euros)

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Stock Market Instability Leads to Shelved IPOs

Initial public offerings (IPOs) are being put on hold as an unstable stock market leads to wariness among investors, according to a Tuesday (Oct. 5) report from Bloomberg. An over-saturation of deals is another factor in at least eight European companies pulling back their IPOs. Citing rising COVID-19 cases in...
STOCKS
AFP

Property giant China Evergrande suspends Hong Kong market trading

Embattled property giant China Evergrande on Monday suspended trading in its shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange without giving a reason. The company's stock price has plunged around 80 percent since the start of the year as it teeters on the brink of collapse while struggling under a mountain of debt. "Trading in the shares of China Evergrande Group will be halted," it said in a statement to the exchange. "Accordingly, all structured products relating to the Company will also be halted from trading at the same time." Shares in its electric vehicle company, which last week scrapped a proposed Shanghai listing, were not suspended, though they fell six percent in early trade.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Market Environment#Equity Market#French#Bookrunner Jpmorgan
Reuters

Virgin Atlantic delays IPO plan until early 2022 -source

LONDON (Reuters) - Virgin Atlantic, the British airline founded by billionaire Richard Branson, has delayed its plan to list until early 2022 to focus on the reopening of the transatlantic market, said a person familiar with the situation. The United States has said it will allow in fully vaccinated travellers...
INDUSTRY
pymnts

South Korea’s Kakao Pay Delays $1.3B IPO Over Regulatory Concerns

Growing concerns over regulatory issues prompted South Korea’s Kakao Pay to delay its planned $1.3 billion initial public offering (IPO), according to multiple reports on Friday (Sept. 24). The IPO was scheduled for Sept. 29. “Kakao's top management reached a consensus to delay the IPO of Kakao Pay,” a source...
WORLD
The Motley Fool

1 Small-Cap IPO With a Massive Market Opportunity

The global demand for data is growing exponentially, and the data center industry is one of the biggest beneficiaries. And while the big players like Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) are excellent businesses, one of our experts recently bought a more up-and-coming player. In this Fool Live video...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Axios

IPO market holds firm amid stock market tumult

The IPO market is doing its best Alfred E. Neuman impression so far this week, refusing to entertain everyone else's worries. The big picture: Both the Dow and S&P 500 fell nearly 2% yesterday, as investors tried to measure the fallout of Chinese construction giant Evergrande defaulting on its $300 billion in liabilities.
STOCKS
eiu.com

COP26 and its impact on the business environment in global markets

COP26: examining the business environment impact of climate pledges. Climate policy is becoming an increasingly important determinant of the business environment. The renewed and increased ambition of climate pledges that will come out of COP26 will spur new regulations, support green innovation and make additional financing available. This will lead to a significant transformation of global business in the coming decades.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Solo Stove parent files for IPO

Solo Brands, a Texas-based maker of Solo fire pits and stoves for homes and camping sites as well as the Oru folding kayak, among other products, has filed for an initial public offering. The company seeks to sell $100 million worth of shares, according to a filing late Monday, although that figure is often a placeholder used to calculate filing fees. Underwriters include B. of A. Securities and J. P. Morgan. The company plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DTC. The company last month acquired a men's outdoor apparel brand, and earlier this year the kayak brand and a paddleboard brand. The listing would come on the heels of several IPOs of home-goods and related companies as people spent more time at home during the pandemic, including the IPOs of grill makers Traeger Inc. and Weber Inc. . Solo Brands listed sales of $133 million for its Solo Stove brand in 2020. "Our customers trust our brands' commitment to improve the way they live," the company said in the prospectus, adding that its brands together generated nearly 42 million unique site visits at their respective websites last year.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
STOCKS
AFP

Evergrande halts share trading in Hong Kong pending announcement

Embattled property giant China Evergrande suspended trading in its shares in Hong Kong on Monday pending an announcement on a "major transaction", as the firm struggles in a sea of debt and faces a default. "At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at 9:00 a.m. on 4 October 2021 pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information about a major transaction," Evergrande said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Dollar firm, yuan slips as China Evergrande anxiety resurfaces

SINGAPORE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar found support just below last week's peaks on Monday as renewed concerns about China's property sector and looming U.S. labour data put investors in a cautious mood. The greenback scaled a 14-month high on the euro and a 19-month top on the...
ECONOMY
Street.Com

Apple iPhone 13 Output Reportedly Delayed Due to Parts Issue

Buyers of Apple's (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report iPhone 13 reportedly will endure delays, as the pandemic is stalling production of camera components for the phone in Vietnam. The news came from Nikkei Asia, which cited knowledgeable sources. "Assemblers can still produce the new iPhones, but there's a...
CELL PHONES
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Future trends of Server Operating Environments Market: Get ready for the future

The economic world for the Server Operating Environments market has never evolved as quickly and as deeply as today. Despite the obvious disruptions caused by COVID-19, the future for Server Operating Environments Industry looks bright in coming years. More importantly, how will you prepare for this?. The Server Operating Environments...
SOFTWARE
Reuters

Reuters

194K+
Followers
217K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy