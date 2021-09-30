CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 best things the Axios team ate in September

By Brianna Crane
 5 days ago
This month was all about the lunchtime staples: salads, bowls and sandwiches. We managed to test out a couple of desserts and some pancakes, too.

Here are 7 of the best dishes we ate this month, listed in no particular order.

(1) Mexi Cali Cesar salad from Eight + Sand

Yes, I’m back again to rave about Eight + Sand. The Mexi Cali Cesar salad (with Panko fried chicken) is one of my favorite salads in Charlotte. It’s made with kale, romaine, corn, avocado, cotija cheese and a cajun cesar dressing. For an optimally balanced meal, I also ordered a brownie batter cronut.

Eight + Sand is one of my favorite spots to work remotely from, too. Get a coffee and working in the morning, then take a well-deserved lunch break. — Bri Crane, reporter

Photo: Brianna Crane/Axios

(2) Horace’s Favorite Chicken Sandwich from Horace’s Hot Fried Chicken

This chicken sandwich does not mess around. If you enjoy spicy food (and I mean fanning your tongue spicy), you will love the heat and flavor explosion from this sandwich. I ordered Horace’s Favorite Chicken Sandwich and it’s topped with coleslaw, spicy mayo and pickles. — Symphony Webber, reporter/photographer

Photo: Symphony Webber/Axios

(3) The Fortuna from Lincoln’s Haberdashery

The sandwich was so good, I scarfed it down before I took a picture of it! (Can you tell I’m new at this? ) The cold sandwich had pickled garlic, pickled pepper, rocket lettuce and dukes mayo. Very filling, and nothing like the tuna sandwich I typically get at Subway, which, if you ask me, is a good thing. — Laura Barrero, reporter

Technically this is a Mary’s Muffin. It is also a delicious sandwich from Lincoln’s Haberdashery, like Laura’s Fortuna. Photo: Ted Williams/Axios

(4) The Bluto from Cowbell Burger and Whiskey Bar

I’ve enjoyed the beef burgers — and the classic rock and roll — at Cowbell since moving to Charlotte nearly a decade ago. But this time I went with a spicy chicken sandwich. It’s served on Brioche with spicy chipotle aioli and dill pickles. Worth a try. — Michael Graff, editor

Cowbell spicy chicken sandwich. Photo: Michael Graff/Axios

(5) Build your own fried rice bowl at Cilantro Noodle

I live dangerously close to Cilantro, and this rice bowl is my go-to order. The pork is flavorful, and I love the combination of the sweet and salty in the bowl. The portions are generous too. I do lemongrass pork, mint, mango, pickled medley, crushed peanuts and crispy shallots. With sides of sweet and sour chili and peanut sauce. — Danielle Chemtob, reporter

Photo: Danielle Chemtob/Axios

(6) Pancakes from Skyland Family Restaurant

This South Boulevard charmer is so old-school, there’s not even a website. These pancakes are my new go-to hangover cure. — Emma Way, dep. managing editor, Axios Local

Photo: Emma Way/Axios

(7) 1 sweet treat to go

Well worth the 45-minute drive, don’t let fall pass you by without an apple cider donut sundae from Hall Family Farm. It’s a scoop of vanilla ice cream, caramel and whipped cream piled on a cider donut ($4 each with tax).

[Axios related story: Hall Family Farm now open 45 minutes from Charlotte ]

Photo: Brianna Crane/Axios

#Chicken Sandwich#Chicken Noodle#Family Restaurant#Spicy Food#Food Drink
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
Axios Charlotte exists to make Charlotte smarter and better connected. Get smarter, faster about what’s happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

