Middle East

Khan al-Ahmar Squatters Demanding Israeli Citizenship and Say Mansour Abbas Promised to Settle Them in Israel

By Baruch Yedid / TPS
The Jewish Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMember of Knesset (MK) Mansour Abbas, of the Islamist Ra’am party and a member of Naftali Bennett’s coalition, is in constant contact with the Jahalin Bedouin residents living in Khan al-Ahmar and is working to regulate their status in Israel, including granting residency status to the tribe of about 500 members, but the Jahalin prefer full citizenship that will take them out from under the authority of the Palestinian Authority. This is the claim of residents of Khan al-Ahmar, as the High Court of Justice ruled on Wednesday to prevent evictions from the illegal post for another six months, at the request of the Israeli government.

