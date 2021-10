MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Humane Coalition has recently acquired the Joe and Van Mabee Animal Rescue Center. “One of our biggest challenges was finding enough foster homes who could readily take a rescue in whenever needed," said Kristi Hennessey, MHC Board President. "With the additional facility, we’re hoping to have a safer and more streamlined intake and vetting process. Our goal is to create a healthy environment, improve safety and to help reduce the euthanasia rate by sufficiently prepping animals and getting them 100% ready for new homes.”

MIDLAND, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO