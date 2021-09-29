Nebraska Marine laid to rest 78 years after being killed in action

COLUMBUS, Neb. (WOWT) - A U.S. Marine from Nebraska was to be laid to rest in Columbus on Wednesday, 78 years after he was killed in action during a battle in World War II. According to the nonprofit MIA/KIA recovery organization History Flight Inc., John Paul “Jack” Langan fought in The Battle of Tarawa in November 1943 in the Pacific. The battle was code-named Operation Galvanic. Nearly 6,400 Americans, Japanese, and Koreans who were Japanese slave laborers died in the fighting.