CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, NE

Nebraska Marine laid to rest 78 years after being killed in action

By 6 News Staff reports
1011now.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Neb. (WOWT) - A U.S. Marine from Nebraska was to be laid to rest in Columbus on Wednesday, 78 years after he was killed in action during a battle in World War II. According to the nonprofit MIA/KIA recovery organization History Flight Inc., John Paul “Jack” Langan fought in The Battle of Tarawa in November 1943 in the Pacific. The battle was code-named Operation Galvanic. Nearly 6,400 Americans, Japanese, and Koreans who were Japanese slave laborers died in the fighting.

www.1011now.com

Comments / 0

Related
kjzz.com

Fallen Utah Marine laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery

ARLINGTON, Va. (KUTV) — The family of a servicemember who was killed in Afghanistan laid their loved one to restin a ceremony planned at the Arlington National Cemetery near Washington, D.C. Friday morning. U.S. Marine Staff Sergeant Darin Taylor Hoover died in a suicide bombing August 26 outside the Kabul...
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Columbus, NE
Government
State
California State
City
Columbus, NE
State
Idaho State
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Platte Center, NE
State
Nebraska State
State
Hawaii State
hometownfocus.us

Cossalter served two years in the Marines after WWII

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the 13th story from the collection of stories compiled by members of the Eveleth High School class of 1972 about their fathers’ military service and their mothers’ service on the home front. This week’s edition features a story about Clement Armando Cossalter as told by his son, Dennis Cossalter. —Jill Pepelnjak, Staff Writer.
EVELETH, MN
Omaha.com

Family to celebrate life of Nebraska Marine killed during WWII

Jack Langan never thought his uncle and namesake, Pfc. John Paul “Jack” Langan, would return home to Nebraska. But nearly 80 years after he was killed while fighting in the Pacific theater during World War II, the older Langan’s remains are back in his home state. Pfc. Langan’s remains were...
COLUMBUS, NE
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford Marine laid to rest with honors

The remains of a Marine killed in World War II have been returned to Hanford eight years after being found on the Pacific island where he lost his life. After a ceremony that took place in the church of his youth, Pfc. Royal L. Waltz was laid to rest among family at Grangeville Cemetery.
HANFORD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marine Corps#U S Marines#Nebraska Marine#Wowt#Mia Kia#History Flight Inc#Operation Galvanic#Americans#Japanese#Koreans#Jpac#Mia Accounting Agency#Pfc#Marines Corps
Morning Journal

Fallen Lorain hero laid to rest 77 years later

A day more than 77 years in the making, 1st Lt. Steve “Pete” Nagy of the U.S. Army Air Corps, finally was laid to rest after his remains were returned to Lorain. In a ceremony Sept. 24 at Elmwood Cemetery, 640 North Ridge Road in Lorain, at the veteran’s memorial, Nagy’s nephew Rich Nagy, 75, was joined by family friends and local veterans groups.
LORAIN, OH
KTLA.com

3rd SoCal Marine slain in Afghanistan bombing is laid to rest

Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, of Rancho Cucamonga, was buried on Sunday at Forest Lawn Covina Hills. Merola, who was killed in a bombing in Afghanistan last month, is the third and final Marine from Southern California to be laid to rest. Previous remembrances were held for Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
NBC San Diego

Pearl Harbor Victim to Be Laid to Rest in Point Loma

Navy Sailor Who Died in Pearl Harbor to Be Buried in San Diego. A U.S. military member who died when the ship he was aboard capsized during the Pearl Harbor attack will be laid to rest in San Diego after his remains were identified just years ago. Nearly eight decades...
SAN DIEGO, CA
wtxl.com

Missing WWII sailor identified, laid to rest nearly 80 years later

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An unknown World War II sailor was recently identified through DNA science. He was put to rest at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in San Diego on Wednesday, nearly 80 years after his death. For the first time, the Garcia's were able to take a family photo...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
northwestmoinfo.com

Local Service Member Killed at Pearl Harbor to be Laid to Rest Saturday

A northern Missouri service member, who was killed in action at Pearl Harbor on December 7th, 1941, will be laid to rest Saturday. United States Navy Sailor George Merton Gooch of Laclede was 22-years-old when he was killed by the Japanese attack on the Battleship USS Oklahoma. At that time, Gooch was declared dead while missing in action or lost at sea. His remains were identified on September 14th, 2020.
LACLEDE, MO
thegazette.com

Lost grave markers surface from a distant World War II battlefield

QUANTICO, Va. — Curator Owen L. Conner carefully unties the ribbon around the weathered slats and removes the storage paper. Sand from the island where the Marines fought still clings to some of the wood. One by one, he assembles three crosses once used to mark graves. As he does,...
MILITARY
wabcradio.com

US Marine who rescued baby in Afghanistan under investigation

NEW YORK (77WABC) – It’s an image the world will never forget, a US Marine saving a baby’s life by pulling him to safety as a massive crowd gathered outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. Now that marine, Lance Corporal Hunter Ian Clark, is under investigation. Clark’s command is looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Times of San Diego

Almost 300 Marines Return to Camp Pendleton After Trying and Tragic Afghanistan Mission

U.S. Marines who had been deployed to Afghanistan reached their home base, Camp Pendleton, on Sunday, after the August combat deaths of nine others from their battalion. Marines from the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines Regiment were on duty outside the Kabul airport on Aug. 26 when a suicide bomber detonated explosives, killing 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghans.
MILITARY
Army Times

Senior 82nd Airborne NCO, Kabul evac vet, found dead at home

A senior field artillery NCO assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division’s headquarters battalion was found dead Monday morning in his Fort Bragg, North Carolina on-post apartment, Army officials announced. Sgt. 1st Class Michael Hamilton was 35 years old and hailed from Plano, Texas, according to a division press release. He...
FORT BRAGG, NC
Killeen Daily Herald

First Black 1st Cavalry Division command sergeant major dies

The first Black man to become the top enlisted leader of the 1st Cavalry Division has died at the age of 86. Retired Command Sgt. Maj. A.C. Cotton, of Killeen, died Sept. 7. He was born April 11, 1935, and served as the division’s command sergeant major from 1985 to 1988.
KILLEEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy