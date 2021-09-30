CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rodón returns as White Sox beat Reds for 4th straight win

wiproud.com
 6 days ago

CHICAGO (AP)Carlos Rodon made the most of the stuff he had. That was enough for manager Tony La Russa. Rodon pitched five scoreless innings in a closely watched start ahead of the playoffs, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-1 on Wednesday night. ”Sometimes you have to...

www.wiproud.com

White Sox Fan Takes Off Prosthetic Leg To Catch Ball

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sometimes it’s any means necessary to catch a ball at a White Sox game. TikTok user Shannon Frendreis posted a clip of an impressive catch at Sunday’s game against the Tigers. She popped off her prosthetic leg to catch a ball during Saturday’s game against the Tigers. It appears she caught third baseman Yoan Moncada’s go-ahead home run to left field. @shannonnkay Five beers in, and taking my leg off to catch a ball seemed like a great idea #fypシ #mlb #chicago #barstoolsports #amputeelife @Barstool Sports ♬ original sound – Shannon Frendreis There may have been some liquid encouragement. “Five beers in, and taking my leg off to catch a ball seemed like a great idea,” Frendreis wrote on the post. The video has gone viral, with more than 2 million views, and 400,000 likes.  
