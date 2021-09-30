CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gila County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Dripping Springs, Pinal, Superstition Mountains, San Carlos by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-29 23:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-30 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Dripping Springs; Pinal, Superstition Mountains; San Carlos A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Gila and Pinal Counties through 200 AM MST At 129 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Cutter, or 12 miles northeast of Christmas, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include San Carlos. This includes the following highways AZ Route 70 between mile markers 261 and 271. AZ Route 77 near mile marker 160. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

