Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Ashe by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 22:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-06 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jefferson FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR CENTRAL JEFFERSON COUNTY At 1037 PM CDT, emergency management reported continued flooding across the warning area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain has fallen, but heavy rainfall has diminished. Additional light to moderate rain showers are expected. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Birmingham, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Bessemer, Homewood, Pelham, Mountain Brook, Helena, Hueytown, Gardendale, Irondale, Fairfield, Fultondale, Pleasant Grove, Tarrant, Midfield, Adamsville, Warrior, Brighton and Kimberly. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
