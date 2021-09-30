CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alleghany County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Ashe by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-30 04:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-30 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe EXPECT PATCHY DENSE FOG ACROSS THE AREA UNTIL MID MORNING Fog will be patchy and dense at times through mid morning. Visibilities will be restricted to a few hundred feet, especially near rivers, and some ridgetops. Those traveling should slow down and allow more time to get to your destination.

Flood Warning issued for Barrow, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-06 11:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 07:35:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Barrow; Jackson The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia Middle Oconee River near Arcade affecting Jackson and Barrow Counties. The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flood Warning for the Middle Oconee River near Arcade. * From Wednesday morning to Friday morning. * At 9:30 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 10.4 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Wednesday morning to a crest of 20.5 feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding begins in the woodlands, fields and pasture upstream and downstream from the gage at Georgia Highway 82. A few dirt access roads will be flooded. A residential yard just downstream will begin to flood.
BARROW COUNTY, GA
Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 08:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-05 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Watauga Patchy Dense fog this morning Areas of fog this morning are reduce visibilities across the region. Visibilities are below a quarter mile at times in dense fog. Watch for pockets of dense fog along Interstate 81 and Interstate 77. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Do not assume the road ahead is unobstructed. The fog should lift by 10 AM.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Amherst, Appomattox, Bath, Bedford, Bland by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 08:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-05 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Amherst; Appomattox; Bath; Bedford; Bland; Botetourt; Buckingham; Campbell; Carroll; Craig; Floyd; Franklin; Giles; Grayson; Montgomery; Pulaski; Roanoke; Rockbridge; Smyth; Tazewell; Wythe Patchy Dense fog this morning Areas of fog this morning are reduce visibilities across the region. Visibilities are below a quarter mile at times in dense fog. Watch for pockets of dense fog along Interstate 81 and Interstate 77. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Do not assume the road ahead is unobstructed. The fog should lift by 10 AM.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
Flash Flood Warning issued for Kane, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 19:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-05 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kane; Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WEST CENTRAL KANE AND EAST CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and area streams will continue to run high through the evening.
KANE COUNTY, UT
Flash Flood Warning issued for Conecuh, Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 21:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-05 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Conecuh; Escambia FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CONECUH AND CENTRAL ESCAMBIA COUNTIES At 930 PM CDT, Doppler radar continued to indicate bands of heavy rainfall moving across the warned area. 3 to 6 inches of rain with locally higher amounts have fallen in the past few hours, resulting in signficant and life threatening flash flooding in the warned area. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Media reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Brewton, Flomaton, East Brewton, Castleberry, Pollard, Riverview, Kirkland, Appleton, Rock Hill, London, Dixonville, Osaka, Nymph, Welka and Wahl. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
CONECUH COUNTY, AL
Flood Warning issued for Chattooga by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 07:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 13:55:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Chattooga The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Chattooga River near Summerville affecting Chattooga County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Chattooga River near Summerville. * From Thursday morning to early Friday afternoon. * At 9:45 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 3.5 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday morning to a crest of 16.8 feet Thursday evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday morning. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Minor flooding continues and expands further into the woodlands and fields along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on U.S. Highway 27 or Rome Boulevard.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
Flash Flood Warning issued for Lawrence, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 21:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-06 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lawrence; Lewis FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR LAWRENCE AND SOUTH CENTRAL LEWIS COUNTIES At 957 PM CDT, Emergency management and the public reported flash flooding ongoing across the warned area with several roadways and creeks flooded. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen so far today, and moderate to heavy rain will continue this evening. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management and public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lawrenceburg, Loretto, St. Joseph, Leoma, Westpoint, Henryville and Iron City. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
Flood Warning issued for Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 23:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-06 08:53:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Escambia The National Weather Service in Mobile AL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Alabama Burnt Corn Creek Near Brewton affecting Escambia County. For the Burnt Corn Creek...including Brewton...Minor flooding is forecast. The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Warning for the Burnt Corn Creek Near Brewton. * From this evening to tomorrow morning. * At 7:45 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 14.3 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to quickly rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 16.5 feet just after midnight tonight. The river is then forecast to fall below flood stage by Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Persimmon and Ann Street begin to flood. Ball field on left bank of the creek is flooded. This is the critical stage for the Grede Foundry in Brewton.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
Freeze Watch issued for Central Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-07 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Oregon FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures 25 to 30 possible. * WHERE...Central Oregon. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
Flood Advisory issued for Lamar by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 22:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-06 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lamar The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Lamar County in west central Alabama * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 919 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Vernon, Sulligent, Millport, Bedford, Lamar County Airport, Star, Hightogy, Lamar County Public Lake and Melborne.
LAMAR COUNTY, AL
Flood Warning issued for Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-06 13:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-09 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Escambia The National Weather Service in Mobile AL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...Florida Escambia River Near Century affecting Escambia County. For the Escambia River...including Century...Minor flooding is forecast. The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Warning for the Escambia River Near Century. * From Wednesday afternoon to early Saturday morning. * At 8:05 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 12.2 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Wednesday afternoon and to a crest of 18.9 feet early Thursday afternoon. The river is forecast to fall below flood stage late Friday evening. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Low lying pastures will flood. Cattle should be moved to higher ground.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Flood Warning issued for Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-06 12:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-09 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Escambia The National Weather Service in Mobile AL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...Florida Escambia River Near Century affecting Escambia County. For the Escambia River...including Century...Minor flooding is forecast. The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Warning for the Escambia River Near Century. * From Wednesday afternoon to early Saturday morning. * At 8:05 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 12.2 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Wednesday afternoon and to a crest of 18.9 feet early Thursday afternoon. The river is forecast to fall below flood stage late Friday evening. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Low lying pastures will flood. Cattle should be moved to higher ground.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
Flash Flood Warning issued for Colbert, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 20:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-05 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Colbert; Lauderdale The National Weather Service in Huntsville has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Colbert County in northwestern Alabama Northeastern Lauderdale County in northwestern Alabama * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 852 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Killen, Leighton, Center Star, Ford City, Green Hill and Northwest Alabama Regional Airport. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
Flood Advisory issued for City of Williamsburg, James City, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 21:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-06 03:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: City of Williamsburg; James City; York FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT WEDNESDAY FOR JAMES CITY AND YORK COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG At 1108 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Williamsburg, College Of William And Mary, Queens Lake, York Terrace, Carver Gardens, Water Country U.S.A., Governors Land and U.s. Naval Weapons. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
Flash Flood Warning issued for Blount, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 20:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-06 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Blount; Walker The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Blount County in central Alabama East Central Walker County in central Alabama * Until 245 AM CDT Wednesday. * At 843 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sumiton, Dora, Arkadelphia, Empire, Rickwood Caverns and Smoke Rise. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
Flood Warning issued for Okaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-09 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Okaloosa The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Shoal River Near Crestview affecting Okaloosa County. For the Shoal River...including Crestview...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Saturday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Shoal River Near Crestview. * From Thursday afternoon to early Saturday afternoon. * At 8:15 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 6.4 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Thursday afternoon to a crest around 8.1 feet Friday morning. The river is forecast to fall below flood stage Saturday morning. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Flood Advisory issued for Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 20:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-06 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Marion The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Marion County in northwestern Alabama Northwestern Fayette County in west central Alabama * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 1042 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hamilton, Winfield, Haleyville, Guin, Hackleburg, Brilliant, Glen Allen, Gu-Win, Brinn, Lake Buttahatchee, Weston, Bear Creek, Twin, Pearces Mill, Piney Grove, Tucker, Pikeville, Rankin Fite Airport, Tessner and Texas. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
MARION COUNTY, AL
Flood Warning issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 23:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-06 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Madison The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Western Madison County in northwestern Virginia * Until 600 AM EDT Wednesday. * At 1159 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Criglersville... Syria Aylor... Graves Mill Banco... Wolftown Etlan... Hood Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area.
MADISON COUNTY, VA
Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 22:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-06 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jefferson FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR CENTRAL JEFFERSON COUNTY At 1037 PM CDT, emergency management reported continued flooding across the warning area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain has fallen, but heavy rainfall has diminished. Additional light to moderate rain showers are expected. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Birmingham, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Bessemer, Homewood, Pelham, Mountain Brook, Helena, Hueytown, Gardendale, Irondale, Fairfield, Fultondale, Pleasant Grove, Tarrant, Midfield, Adamsville, Warrior, Brighton and Kimberly. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Flash Flood Warning issued for Lowndes, Noxubee by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 21:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-05 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lowndes; Noxubee FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR EASTERN NOXUBEE AND LOWNDES COUNTIES At 911 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen, with the heaviest totals across southwest Lowndes County and also northwest and southeast Noxubee County. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area, especially in southeast Noxubee County. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Columbus, Columbus AFB, Caledonia, Bigbee Valley, Bent Oak, Prairie Point, Steens, Kolola Springs, Paulette, Cooksville, Shuqualak and Artesia. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS

