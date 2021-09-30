Severe Weather Statement issued for Gila by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-30 01:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-30 01:40:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gila THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR GILA COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail will still be possible.alerts.weather.gov
