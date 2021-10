Keeping your car well maintained will keep you on the road and out of the repair shop where long waits could be lurking. The shortages of labor and automotive parts are causing new cars to sit on the assembly line and older ones to sit on repair decks. Sahs Auto and Collision Center owner Randy Sahs says some automakers like General Motors and Toyota are in better shape than others when it comes to parts shortages. The shortage of microchips needed to run important components of new vehicles has forced the dealerships’ inventory to dry up and used car prices to jump. As a result, more people are bringing in their cars for repairs to keep them going for longer than they otherwise would have. Sahs says they are also seeing insurance companies offer more money for repairs on older vehicles because of the new and used car markets.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO