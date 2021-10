Ever since Alfa Romeo announced the snarling Giulia GTA, we've been weak at the knees. Sadly, our financial situation is pretty weak too, so we couldn't just indulge ourselves with a new office toy - not at the prices that the Italians want for the thing. That hasn't deterred everyone though, and after getting Formula 1 legend Kimi Raikkonen's stamp of approval, the world is well aware that this is a super sports sedan worth having and holding onto, at least until the next major auction event. Unsurprisingly then, a little more than a year on from its reveal last year, Alfa Romeo has confirmed that the limited-edition has sold out.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO