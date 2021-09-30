Young Souls Demo Impressions: A Stylistic, Story-Laden Romp
There’s been something of a beat ’em up renaissance in recent years. Be it critical darlings like Streets of Rage 4, fan favorites like River City Girls, or highly anticipated throwbacks like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, the genre hasn’t been this healthy in a long, long time. Enter Young Souls, an upcoming beat ’em up/RPG/dungeon-crawling hybrid that’s been making noise for years and is doing a whole lot to stand out from the crowd. After going hands-on with an hour-long demo, I came away optimistic that the team at 1P2P will be able to add to this recent deluge of releases rather than get swept away by it.goombastomp.com
Comments / 0