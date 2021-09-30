Weather Now: Cold By Dawn; Milder Sunshine Friday Afternoon

Good Friday morning…

The “chilliest” air of the this early Autumn with morning lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s by dawn.

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH // Beach weather, coastal and marine conditions »

Clear dry skies through dawn. A cold start early this morning, but temperatures will recover to the mid to upper 60s by afternoon with more sunshine. Another clear but cool Friday Night

A chilly start around 6:00am Friday with clear skies and temperatures in the low to mid 40s. A few spots may be in the upper 30s

FRIDAY FORECAST 2:00PM: Weather by afternoon looks beautiful. Sunshine dry and milder with temperatures recovering to the mid and upper 60s by 2-3PM

WEEKEND OUTLOOK:

Mild Sunny Saturday. Dry “Daylight Hours” Sunday, Then Showers Return At Night