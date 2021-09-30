Everyday Greatness: Helping Young Adults Who Grieve
Who She Is: Lennon Flowers is cofounder of The Dinner Party, a community for people ages 21 to 45 who have lost someone they love. Its roots go back to one evening in 2010, when a small group gathered around a dinner table. “There were five of us,” Lennon recalls. “It was a collection of people Carla [Fernandez, the other cofounder] knew. An old friend from high school. A friend of a friend from college. Somebody she’d met at a bar. Me.”www.guideposts.org
