Tehran Stock Exchange CEO resigns following discovery of Bitcoin miners in basement

Bitcoin is a virtual currency with a very physical footprint in the form of the big, power-hungry facilities that have sprouted up to mine it. The size of this footprint and its impact on the environment have become a hotly contested issue: The network’s power consumption this year will likely be a whopping 91 terawatt-hours, roughly equivalent to Pakistan’s, according to BloombergNEF. Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates and Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk have criticized the industry for its addiction to cheap power, which is often derived from fossil fuels. Not exactly in tune with our net-zero times.

