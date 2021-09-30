CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Another Ethereum mining pool forced to close due to China crackdown

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother Ethereum mining pool forced to close due to China crackdown. BeePool, the fourth-largest Ether (ETH) mining pool, is closing amid China’s crypto crackdown. The China-based Ether mining pool announced on Tuesday it would suspend operations “in response to the latest regulatory policies.”

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Hash rate and difficulty rebound shows miners have recovered from China exodus

In its Monday “Week On-chain” report, on-chain analytics provider Glassnode reports that Bitcoin’s hash rate has largely recovered despite 50% of the network’s hashing power going offline in May following China’s crackdown on the sector. The hash rate measures the total computational resources of a proof-of-work network. Hash rate and...
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

China’s Ban On Crypto-Assets Forces Huobi Mining Pool To Rotate 100k Bitcoin

The Chinese crackdown on mining activities has awakened a lot of decisions and actions. Many miners are already trooping to the US, the new mining hub, to continue their operations. Recently, the NDRC (National Development & Reform Commission) in China seized more than 10,000 mining rigs in Inner Mongolia. The...
MARKETS
lawfareblog.com

China Intensifies Cryptocurrency Crackdown

On Sept. 24, China announced a blanket prohibition on all cryptocurrency transactions and mining. Citing concern for national security and “safety of people’s assets,” 10 government agencies announced the crackdown in an effort to clamp down on illicit activities and financial speculation. The action prohibits all crypto-related transactions and services provided by off-shore crypto exchanges but does not prohibit the possession of cryptocurrencies. It follows narrower bans issued in May of this year, as well as in 2013 and 2017. While some commentators are skeptical that this latest effort will succeed given past failures, this latest ban is the first-ever blanket ban on all cryptocurrency transactions, and it involves the largest number of regulatory agencies to date.
ECONOMY
cryptopotato.com

Huobi’s Bitcoin Mining Pool Moves 100K BTC Following the Chinese Crackdown

One of the largest Bitcoin pools – Huobi Pool – has moved over $4 billion in BTC from miners following the recent Chinese crackdown on cryptocurrencies. After China recently banned all crypto-related activities in the country, crypto exchange Huobi Global had to limit mainland Chinese citizens from registering on the platform. As a consequence, the Huobi pool – the eighth biggest BTC pool- is now moving a massive amount out of their funds, possibly to cover the client withdrawal needs on the exchange.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Pool#Crackdown
theblockcrypto.com

Fourth-largest Ethereum mining pool BeePool is shutting down

China-based Ethereum mining pool BeePool, currently the fourth-largest in terms of hashrate, announced Tuesday that it is shutting down on October 15. The move is in "response to the latest regulatory policies," said BeePool. Last week, China's central bank tightened its policy on crypto, declaring all crypto-related activities illegal. BeePool...
MARKETS
financemagnates.com

Alibaba to Stop Selling Crypto Mining Machines amid China’s Crackdown

Alibaba, the largest online retailer in China, has announced that it will stop selling cryptocurrency mining hardware in the wake of the latest Chinese government’s crackdown on the industry. According to a press release published by the publicly-listed company, the prohibition covers crypto-related software, tutorials and strategies. Last Friday, the...
TECHNOLOGY
NEWSBTC

Over $5 Billion In Bitcoin And Ethereum Moved From Cold Wallets Amid China Crackdown

China continued its crackdown on crypto, leading to massive amounts of bitcoin and Ethereum being moved from exchanges. Immense pressure from Chinese central banks following the latest iteration of the China crypto ban has seen exchanges suspending operations in the region. In light of this, large amounts of crypto are being moved from exchange wallets to presumably safer wallets.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Country
China
cryptopolitan.com

Ethereum mining pool Sparkpool is suspending all Chinese users

The decision follows the recent pronouncements from the PBOC to further intensify the crypto crackdown in the country. Inner Mongolia authorities have also seized 10,100 mining rigs. The China-based world’s leading Ethereum mining pool provider, Sparkpool is planning to suspend all existing customers from the country, following the latest statements...
MARKETS
u.today

Biggest Bitcoin Mining Pool Bans Chinese Miners

Mining pool F2Pool has started purging miners from mainland China, according to local crypto media outlet 8BTCnews. From now on, Chinese customers will have their accounts suspended or terminated. F2Pool is the oldest Bitcoin mining pool, which was founded all the way back in May 2013. With an 18.14% share...
MARKETS
protocol.com

China's complete crypto crackdown

Good morning! This Friday, China said crypto is illegal, the European Commission wants to set a charging cable standard, and Lina Khan set a few goals for the FTC. China just took its hardest stance on cryptocurrencies yet. All crypto transactions are now illegal in China, the nation's central bank...
ECONOMY
ABC30 Fresno

China declares cryptocurrency transactions illegal as crackdown continues

Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies dipped in value on Friday after China declared all transactions involving these digital currencies "illegal." China's central bank, the People's Bank of China, issued a statement on Friday saying that use of these virtual currencies is disrupting economic order and linked to money laundering, fraud and other illicit activities. While Chinese financial institutions already were banned from doing business with cryptocurrencies, the new statement made clear that cryptocurrencies do not have the same status as legal tender and cannot be used as currency in the marketplace.
MARKETS
theblockcrypto.com

The world's largest Ethereum mining pool says it will no longer serve Chinese miners

The world's largest Ethereum mining pool has said it will stop providing services to miners based in mainland China. Hangzhou-based Sparkpool said in an announcement on Friday it will release more details about the suspension. At the same time, Sparkpool said the decision is in response to the latest regulatory policy pronouncements out of China.
ECONOMY
Reason.com

China Expands Crypto Crackdown, Targeting Mining and Overseas Platforms

In regulatory action announced on September 15 but just today posted to the People's Bank of China's website, the Chinese government will be further cracking down on cryptocurrency transactions made via foreign exchanges, as well as mining. Though these actions were teased by Vice Premier Liu He in May, and domestic trading was banned back in 2017, the new notice clarifies the government's priorities while keeping the punishment for violating the law totally opaque.
ECONOMY
madison

China Escalates Crypto Crackdown, Bitcoin Tumbles

Sep.24 -- Bitcoin, Ether and other digital tokens tumbled as China intensified its push to rein in crypto speculation and mining. Eddie van der Walt reports on "Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition."
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

China Renews Crackdown on Crypto Mining and Trading, Threatens to Investigate Exchange Staff

Apart from the ban on mining, China has extended its crackdown to cover all information and financial services related to crypto. Chinese regulators ordered a fresh crackdown on crypto mining and trading on Friday according to reports. The ban affects domiciled crypto exchanges as well as those overseas providing services in mainland China. The latest China crypto crackdown comes some months after Beijing first slapped a ban on crypto mining. The fallout from that earlier ban in May forced a lot of crypto exchanges and mining firms to exit the country.
ECONOMY
Public Radio International PRI

China’s season of crackdowns

Over the past few months, China's season of regulatory crackdowns has impacted almost every corner of Chinese society. Every week, it seems, the government announces new restrictions. targeting everything from entertainment to after-school education to car-share apps, online finance, entertainment and video games. Rebecca Kanthor examines what's behind them.
CHINA
MarketRealist

Here's What Could Happen If China's Economy Crashes

As property development giant Evergrande's debt repayment deadlines loom, the question of whether China's economy will crash is becoming more urgent. The Chinese government could bail out Evergrande or let it default on $300 billion of debt. Article continues below advertisement. If China's economy does crash, here's the impact we'd...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy