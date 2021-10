The Bitcoin market rallied a bit on Monday as we continue to try to break to the upside. That being said, the market is obviously struggling a bit with the idea of continuing a big move to the upside, which could be expected due to the fact that we had been so parabolic late last week. After all, momentum only lasts for so long, so it is not a huge surprise that we had to take a little bit of a breather.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO