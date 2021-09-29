DYDX gains 80% in a week — What's driving the DEX token rally?

The price of the dYdX (DYDX) token is currently above $20.74. It has a 24 hours trading volume of more than $1 billion. Here is a quick guide on where to buy dYdX (DYDX). As the popularity of decentralized exchanges (DEXs) continues to grow within the crypto space, dYdX (DYDX), a DEX project cryptocurrency, has shot into the limelight immediately due to its price movements. The coin’s price skyrocketed to above $10 just a few hours after it was listed for the first time and it has kept on appreciating since then. It has raised by about 16% in the last 24 hours and by 67% in the last 7 days.

