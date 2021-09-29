CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DYDX gains 80% in a week — What's driving the DEX token rally?

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecentralized exchange dYdX's native token DYDX surged by nearly 80% this week as traders assessed its potential against China's recent ban on crypto transactions. The DYDX price hit a new high of $26.50 on the FTX exchange after trading at around $13 a week ago. The China ban was an apparent boost for the dYdX decentralized exchange (DEX) that offers perpetuals, margin and spot trading, as well as lending and borrowing services to its users.

cryptopolitan.com

DYDX Price Analysis: DYDX breaches the $20.8 resistance level, what’s next?

DYDX price analysis is bullish for today, up by 17%. Price movement from $21.8 low to $26.29 high. DYDX price analysis is bullish for today as the price breaches the resistance level at $20.8, and the coin is continuing its upward rally with today’s high at $26.2. The bulls seem to be winning as the DeFi project has refused to go down. Along with DYDX, the biggest gainer of the day is the Binance coin, BNB (a rose by 9%).
cryptopotato.com

dYdX Trading Volume Surpasses Coinbase’s: DYDX Paints New ATH

DYDX has surged to a new all-time high above $22 as the trading volume on the DEX has surpassed that of Coinbase in the past 24 hours. One of the most popular decentralized exchanges, dYdX, has reached a significant milestone in its development as the overall trading volume on a 24-hour period surpassed that of the largest US-based centralized exchange – Coinbase.
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Dow, S&P 500 Nab Weekly Gains as VIX Cools Off

It was a quiet finish to a volatile week on Wall Street, with the Dow nabbing a 33-point pop on Friday. Both the blue-chip index and S&P 500 eked out weekly wins, as the latter settled into black territory. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq logged losses for the day and week, following China's latest crackdown of digital currencies. Bitcoin (BTC) fell more than 5% today, while tech and crypto-related stocks such as Coinbase (COIN) also plummeted. Elsewhere, Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), logged its fourth-straight loss for its lowest close since Sept. 3.
invezz.com

Where to buy dYdX (DYDX) coin: a trending DEX token that has gone up 67% in 7 days

The price of the dYdX (DYDX) token is currently above $20.74. It has a 24 hours trading volume of more than $1 billion. Here is a quick guide on where to buy dYdX (DYDX). As the popularity of decentralized exchanges (DEXs) continues to grow within the crypto space, dYdX (DYDX), a DEX project cryptocurrency, has shot into the limelight immediately due to its price movements. The coin’s price skyrocketed to above $10 just a few hours after it was listed for the first time and it has kept on appreciating since then. It has raised by about 16% in the last 24 hours and by 67% in the last 7 days.
investing.com

Pro traders cut their EOS longs, but retail FOMO and $50K+ BTC could tip the scale

EOS (EOS) began a descending trend 53 days ago and despite the recent 27% weekly gain, the altcoin is not showing any signs of a reversal. As a result, investors are questioning whether the former top-5 cryptocurrency has what it takes to turn around after Daniel Larimer, CTO of the development company behind EOS, resigned in late 2020.
investing.com

Asian Stocks Up as U.S. Avoids Immediate Default

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly up on Thursday morning, as progress was made, albeit slowly, on the U.S.’ debt-ceiling impasse. The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note edged up, and U.S. shares were up, as progress was made on a possible deal to boost the debt ceiling into December 2021. Although a deal would alleviate the immediate risk of default, tensions between the Democrats and Republicans are far from resolved.
themarketperiodical.com

When Does Litecoin Token Bearish Rally End?

Litecoin token over the monthly chart is projecting a bearish rally since the past few trading sessions, with no sign of solid reversal. Currently, the crypto asset is trading below its all vital moving averages of 20, 50, 100, and 200-day lines, with below-average volume activity. The pair of LTC/BTC...
cityindex.co.uk

What’s “driving” GBP and where is it headed?

Growth in the UK seems to have moved into the slow lane as gasoline shortages and lack of truck drivers are causing the GBP to crash. The panic at the pump is causing prices to rise and even causing some stations to close, as their wells to run dry. BP has also said that they may temporarily close petrol stations due to the lack of truck drivers. (See my colleague Tony Sycamore recap of the fuel panic here.) The fear and uncertainty is hitting the currency markets and causing the Pound to move lower.
beincrypto.com

DeFi Tokens Rally Following China Crypto Crackdown FUD

Decentralized finance (DeFi)-related tokens and exchanges appear to be making a comeback after China announced its latest crackdown on crypto. Beijing shaking an angry fist at the crypto industry is nothing new. It happens a couple of times every year, and now markets have become mature and resilient enough to shake off the FUD storm that usually follows. On Sept. 24, China’s central bank did it again, banning crypto transactions for the umpteenth time.
Coinspeaker

dYdX Beats Coinbase’s Spot Markets in Trade Volume for First Time

These changes have been associated with speculations over another crackdown on the Chinese crypto market by the government authorities. dYdX, a leading decentralized exchange, has witnessed a hike in transactions, beating Coinbase in processing trades for the first time ever. In a report from CoinGecko, dYdX has executed over $4.3 Billion worth of trades in the last twenty-four hours. The Ethereum-run exchange has been able to ace Coinbase’s numbers by a massive margin of 15%. This feat has been associated with speculations over another crackdown on the Chinese crypto market by the government authorities.
actionforex.com

Wall Street Recovery Rally Gains Momentum

US stocks rebound accelerated in the overnight session as investors ignored the crisis presented by Evergrande. According to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Beijing has asked local governments to prepare for the potential downfall of the second-biggest real estate company in the country. The government has asked local governments and other state-owned entities to step up and handle the crisis in an orderly fashion. The stocks rallied after Salesforce boosted its full-year guidance. It expects to make between $26.25 billion and $26.35 billion this year. Also, they rose as investors reflected on the hawkish Federal Reserve decision.
Best Life

This Is When the Delta Surge Will End in the U.S., Virus Expert Says

The Delta variant dashed many people's hopes about the pandemic ending quickly when its spread caused a major summer surge. The highly contagious strain erased much of the progress made after the winter peak and even brought back safety protocols such as mask mandates in some places. But according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, the U.S. will likely finally see the end of the Delta surge before too long. Read on to see when he believes the outbreak will come under control.
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.

