CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Texas, PA

Wednesday’s Weather: A few showers and thunderstorms possible

By Katie Vossler
KLTV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A few showers down in Deep East Texas this morning will die out into the late morning hours. Expect a few more clouds today and a few isolated showers and thunderstorms to develop this afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the mid 80s today. Partly cloudy tomorrow with just a slight chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms but late tomorrow night into early Friday morning, the chance for rain increases again and stays likely off and on through Friday and Saturday. A weak cold front arrives Sunday, ending our rain chances and cooling things down a bit into early next week.

www.kltv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Texas, PA
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Kltv Ktre
NBC News

18 former NBA players arrested in fraud scheme seem to face a slam-dunk prosecution

Federal prosecutors have charged 18 former NBA players with conspiracy to defraud the league’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan out of nearly $4 million. Defendant Terrence Williams, the 11th overall pick in the 2009 draft by the then-New Jersey Nets and one-time shooting guard for the Houston Rockets, is also charged with aggravated identity theft.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy