Wednesday’s Weather: A few showers and thunderstorms possible

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A few showers down in Deep East Texas this morning will die out into the late morning hours. Expect a few more clouds today and a few isolated showers and thunderstorms to develop this afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the mid 80s today. Partly cloudy tomorrow with just a slight chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms but late tomorrow night into early Friday morning, the chance for rain increases again and stays likely off and on through Friday and Saturday. A weak cold front arrives Sunday, ending our rain chances and cooling things down a bit into early next week.