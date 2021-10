NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Now, when we think about What’s Good in Michiana, we have to talk about the annual Day of Caring in Berrien County. This is the one day every year when employees from The Berrien County Cancer Service and Wolverine Pipeline get together to lend a helping hand to a community member going through a tough time.

NILES, MI ・ 12 DAYS AGO