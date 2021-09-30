CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Dairon Asprilla breaks tie in Timbers’ 2-1 win over LAFC

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mrq4G_0cCbGDgH00
1 of 6

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dairon Asprilla broke a tie off a rebound in the 59th minute and the Portland Timbers held on to beat Los Angeles FC 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Felipe Mora broke in alone on goal, but his shot banged off the right post. However, it went back to Asprilla on the other side and he scored into the open net.

Danny Musovski had tied it for LAFC (9-12-6) four minutes earlier.

Yimmi Chara opened the scoring for Portland (13-10-4) in the final minute of the first half, starting the Timbers to their sixth win in an unbeaten streak of seven games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
lafc.com

Player Availability Report | LAFC vs Portland Timbers 9/29/21

LAFC is back home for a Western Conference matchup against Portland at 7:30pm PT (Bally Sports SoCal, Estrella TV, 1110 AM ESPN, ESPN App, 980 AM La Mera Mera). Here is the Kaiser Permanente Player Availability Report for LAFC’s regular season match against the Timbers:. PLAYER AVAILABILITY REPORT. QUESTIONABLE:. F...
MLS
lafc.com

Preview | LAFC vs Portland Timbers 9/29/21

RADIO: 1110 AM ESPN, ESPN App (Audio), KFWB 980 AM. It was just 10 days ago that LAFC travelled to Portland to face the Timbers, riding a three-game winning streak and looking to solidify their place in the MLS Western Conference Playoff race. But after a tough 2-1 loss to the Timbers and a 2-0 defeat in San Jose, the Black & Gold return home to Banc of California Stadium looking outside of the playoff picture and in desperate need of a big win against one of their toughest opponents.
MLS
lafc.com

MLS Recap | LAFC 1-2 Portland Timbers 9/29/21

Dairon Asprilla scored in his third consecutive game after assisting Yimmi Chara's opening goal as the streaking Portland Timbers damaged LAFC's postseason hopes with a 2-1 victory on Wednesday night at Banc of California Stadium. Asprilla's 59th-minute winner secured fourth-place Portland's third straight win and sixth in seven matches, while...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Felipe Mora
Person
Dairon Asprilla
Person
Danny Musovski
timbers.com

KeyBank Scouting Report | Timbers face LAFC for second time in 10 days

Each Major League Soccer matchday in 2021, the KeyBank Scouting Report will give you a snapshot of the Portland Timbers’ next opponent. On with a short turnaround from their win over the weekend, the Portland Timbers travel Wednesday to play Los Angeles FC at Banc of California Stadium (7:30pm PT, FOX 12 PLUS).
MLS
timbers.com

MATCH RECAP | Timbers extend unbeaten streak to seven with 2-1 win over LAFC

PORTLAND, Ore. – Dairon Asprilla scored his third goal in as many games, Yimmi Chara tallied his second in as many matches and the Portland Timbers extended their unbeaten streak to seven straight with a 2-1 victory over Los Angeles FC Wednesday evening at Banc of California Stadium. MATCHCENTER: Stats...
MLS
NBC Los Angeles

LA Galaxy Tie 1-1 With LAFC in El Tráfico

Samuel Grandsir scored and Jonathan Bond had five saves to help the LA Galaxy tie El Tráfico rival Los Angeles FC 1-1 on Sunday night. Víctor Vázquez played a through ball to the top of the area where Grandsir beat goalkeeper Jamal Blackman — who had charged off his line — before rolling in an empty-netter to tie it in the 17th minute.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lafc#Ap#The Portland Timbers
The Associated Press

Chara brothers both score in 6-1 Timbers’ victory over RSL

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Yimmi Chara and his brother Diego Chara scored in the Portland Timbers’ 6-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night. Felipe Mora, Dairon Asprilla, Jaroslaw Niezgoda and Cristhian Paredes also scored for Portland, which is undefeated in its last six games. The Timbers (12-10-4) started...
MLS
1460 ESPN Yakima

Sounders Now First After 2-1 Win Over Sporting KC

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Cristian Roldan and Will Bruin scored after backend giveaways and the Seattle Sounders defeated Sporting Kansas City 2-1 in a first-place showdown. With their league-best eighth road win and first at Kansas City in more than eight years the Sounders (14-5-6) moved over Sporting (13-6-6) in the Western Division. Johnny Russell scored for Kansas City but couldn't convert another over the final 30 minutes.
MLS
ESPN

Revolution stay hot with 2-1 win over Orlando City

Adam Buksa scored a goal in the ninth minute and Orlando City defender Rodrigo Schlegel conceded an own goal in the 35th to send the league-leading New England Revolution to a 2-1 win on Saturday night in Foxborough, Mass. - ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (U.S.) -...
MLS
sacramentosun.com

Timbers face LAFC amid surge up West standings

The surging Portland Timbers are in Los Angeles on Wednesday night hoping to add to their six-game unbeaten streak that has them in the top four of the Western Conference. The Timbers will face Los Angeles FC, which could use more than just the confidence boost that three points from a win would provide for a team on the outside looking in at the playoff picture.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Loudoun Times.com

Spirit rally to earn 2-1 win over Kansas City

The Washington Spirit scored the tying goal late in the first half and netted the go-ahead goal just 11 seconds into the second half to defeat Kansas City NWSL 2-1 in a National Women's Soccer League match Sept. 26 at Segra Field in Leesburg. Playing in front of 3,295 spectators...
LEESBURG, VA
lafc.com

LAFC Bingo | LAFC vs Portland Timbers 9/29/21

Join us live in the app to play LAFC Bingo presented by Party Beer Co. This week's grand prize - $50 Party Beer Co gift card + 2020 team-signed top + Heart of Gold sweatshirt. To access Bingo, visit the LAFC app and the 'Virtual Tailgate' in the main menu.
MLS
San Bernardino County Sun

LAFC fails to finish chances in loss to Timbers

LOS ANGELES — No team in Major League Soccer expects to score more than the Los Angeles Football Club. This isn’t an observation about LAFC’s playing style under Coach Bob Bradley; it’s a statement of fact that jumps off the stat sheet when compared to the number of goals the team has actually produced – 39 compared to 54 in 2018, 78 the following year, and 47 last season – through 27 regular-season games.
MLS
The Hollywood Reporter

WME Sports Signs NBA All -Star Luka Doncic

WME Sports is making a power play in the fast-growing sports representation scene. The Endeavor-owned agency has signed Dallas Mavericks all-star Luka Dončić in all areas. The NBA star will work with WME on brand partnerships, content, digital, talent ventures and social strategy. BDA Sports’ Bill Duffy and Quique Villalobos represent him on-court. (Endeavor invested in BDA Sports in December 2020. Dončić signed a $207 million contract extension with the Mavericks in August.) Dončić, who began his professional career at age 16 for Real Madrid, was selected by the Mavericks in the 2018 NBA Draft, and has quickly become one of the game’s...
NBA
CBS Boston

New England Revolution Clinch Top Seed In Eastern Conference

FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Revolution are enjoying a break in their schedule at the moment, but the club clinched the top seed in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference on Sunday. New England is locked into the top stop in the East thanks to a 0-0 draw between Nashville SC and New York City FC on Sunday afternoon. The Revs will have a first-round bye and homefield advantage through the Conference Final round in the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs. The Revolution have five games remaining in the regular season and currently own a 14-point advantage over Seattle in the race of...
MLS
wwuvikings.com

No. 8 Vikings Strike Late For 2-1 Win over WOU

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Western Washington University women's soccer team remained undefeated with a 2-1 victory over Western Oregon University Saturday afternoon in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play at Harrington Field. The No. 8 nationally-ranked Vikings improved to 5-0-2 overall and completed a perfect opening weekend of GNAC play at...
BELLINGHAM, WA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

599K+
Followers
324K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy