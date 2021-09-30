Special Weather Statement issued for Bland, Carroll, Floyd, Giles, Grayson, Montgomery, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 04:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-30 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bland; Carroll; Floyd; Giles; Grayson; Montgomery; Pulaski; Smyth; Tazewell; Wythe EXPECT PATCHY DENSE FOG ACROSS THE AREA UNTIL MID MORNING Fog will be patchy and dense at times through mid morning. Visibilities will be restricted to a few hundred feet, especially near rivers, and some ridgetops. Those traveling should slow down and allow more time to get to your destination.