Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 02:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-30 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Mercer; Monroe; Summers; Western Greenbrier EXPECT PATCHY DENSE FOG ACROSS THE AREA UNTIL MID MORNING Fog will be patchy and dense at times through mid morning. Visibilities will be restricted to a few hundred feet, especially near rivers, and some ridgetops. Those traveling should slow down and allow more time to get to your destination.