Severe Weather Statement issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 21:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-05 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Conecuh; Escambia FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CONECUH AND CENTRAL ESCAMBIA COUNTIES At 930 PM CDT, Doppler radar continued to indicate bands of heavy rainfall moving across the warned area. 3 to 6 inches of rain with locally higher amounts have fallen in the past few hours, resulting in signficant and life threatening flash flooding in the warned area. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Media reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Brewton, Flomaton, East Brewton, Castleberry, Pollard, Riverview, Kirkland, Appleton, Rock Hill, London, Dixonville, Osaka, Nymph, Welka and Wahl. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
