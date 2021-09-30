CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severe Weather Statement issued for Pinal by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-29 23:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-30 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pinal THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN PINAL COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 130 AM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Graham, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 11:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Graham; Pinal THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL GRAHAM AND EASTERN PINAL COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MST for southeastern Arizona.
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Barrow, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-06 11:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 07:35:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Barrow; Jackson The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia Middle Oconee River near Arcade affecting Jackson and Barrow Counties. The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flood Warning for the Middle Oconee River near Arcade. * From Wednesday morning to Friday morning. * At 9:30 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 10.4 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Wednesday morning to a crest of 20.5 feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding begins in the woodlands, fields and pasture upstream and downstream from the gage at Georgia Highway 82. A few dirt access roads will be flooded. A residential yard just downstream will begin to flood.
BARROW COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Globe, Miami, Pinal, Superstition Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 11:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MST for east central Arizona. Target Area: Globe, Miami; Pinal, Superstition Mountains; Southeast Gila County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Gila County through 345 PM MST At 313 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Claypool, or 8 miles north of Globe, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of Gila County. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 255 and 277. AZ Route 188 between mile markers 217 and 225. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
GILA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pinal, Superstition Mountains, San Carlos by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 11:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MST for southeastern and east central Arizona. Target Area: Pinal, Superstition Mountains; San Carlos; Southeast Gila County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Gila and Pinal Counties through 500 PM MST At 421 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of San Carlos, or 18 miles northeast of Christmas, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include San Carlos. This includes AZ Route 70 between mile markers 266 and 271. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
GILA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Greenlee by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 18:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greenlee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST FOR SOUTHEASTERN GRAHAM AND SOUTHEASTERN GREENLEE COUNTIES At 649 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles southeast of Solomon, or 18 miles southeast of Safford, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Duncan, York and Franklin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREENLEE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kane, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 19:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-05 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kane; Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WEST CENTRAL KANE AND EAST CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and area streams will continue to run high through the evening.
KANE COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lawrence, Lewis, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 21:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-06 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lawrence; Lewis; Wayne The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Lawrence County in middle Tennessee South Central Lewis County in middle Tennessee East Central Wayne County in middle Tennessee * Until midnight CDT. * At 908 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain moving back into Lawrence and Lewis Counties this evening. Radar estimates between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen over the past few hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lawrenceburg, Loretto, St. Joseph, Leoma, Westpoint, Henryville and Iron City. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Colbert, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 20:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-05 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Colbert; Lauderdale The National Weather Service in Huntsville has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Colbert County in northwestern Alabama Northeastern Lauderdale County in northwestern Alabama * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 852 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Killen, Leighton, Center Star, Ford City, Green Hill and Northwest Alabama Regional Airport. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Graham, Greenlee by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 11:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Graham; Greenlee THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN GRAHAM AND SOUTHEASTERN GREENLEE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MST for southeastern Arizona.
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kane by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 20:41:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-05 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kane FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 845 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN KANE COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Slot canyons and normally dry washes will continue to see elevated flows through the overnight hours.
KANE COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 11:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM MST FOR GILA...MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 155 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Superstition Mountains to 7 miles north of Queen Valley to Superior, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Superior, Superstition Mountains, Lost Dutchman State Park, Goldfield, Apache Lake, Boyce Thompson Arboretum, Top-Of-The-World, Queen Valley and Gold Camp. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 219 and 242. AZ Route 177 between mile markers 165 and 167. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lowndes by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 20:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lowndes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LOWNDES COUNTY At 842 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Kolola Springs to near Caledonia to 6 miles west of Millport, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Caledonia around 850 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lowndes, Noxubee by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 21:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-05 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lowndes; Noxubee FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR EASTERN NOXUBEE AND LOWNDES COUNTIES At 911 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen, with the heaviest totals across southwest Lowndes County and also northwest and southeast Noxubee County. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area, especially in southeast Noxubee County. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Columbus, Columbus AFB, Caledonia, Bigbee Valley, Bent Oak, Prairie Point, Steens, Kolola Springs, Paulette, Cooksville, Shuqualak and Artesia. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-06 13:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-09 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Escambia The National Weather Service in Mobile AL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...Florida Escambia River Near Century affecting Escambia County. For the Escambia River...including Century...Minor flooding is forecast. The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Warning for the Escambia River Near Century. * From Wednesday afternoon to early Saturday morning. * At 8:05 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 12.2 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Wednesday afternoon and to a crest of 18.9 feet early Thursday afternoon. The river is forecast to fall below flood stage late Friday evening. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Low lying pastures will flood. Cattle should be moved to higher ground.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lamar by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 22:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-06 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lamar The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Lamar County in west central Alabama * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 919 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Vernon, Sulligent, Millport, Bedford, Lamar County Airport, Star, Hightogy, Lamar County Public Lake and Melborne.
LAMAR COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lamar by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-06 12:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-09 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lamar The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Lamar County in west central Alabama * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 919 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Vernon, Sulligent, Millport, Bedford, Lamar County Airport, Star, Hightogy, Lamar County Public Lake and Melborne.
LAMAR COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buckeye, Avondale, Northwest Pinal County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 11:01:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 11:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Buckeye, Avondale; Northwest Pinal County; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; South Mountain, Ahwatukee; West Pinal County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa and Pinal Counties through 1145 AM MST At 1116 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Estrella Sailport, or 22 miles south of Avondale, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Avondale, Goodyear, Estrella Sailport, Estrella Mountain Park, Rainbow Valley, Komatke and Mobile. This includes AZ Route 238 between mile markers 25 and 38. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Conecuh, Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 21:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-05 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Conecuh; Escambia FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CONECUH AND CENTRAL ESCAMBIA COUNTIES At 930 PM CDT, Doppler radar continued to indicate bands of heavy rainfall moving across the warned area. 3 to 6 inches of rain with locally higher amounts have fallen in the past few hours, resulting in signficant and life threatening flash flooding in the warned area. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Media reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Brewton, Flomaton, East Brewton, Castleberry, Pollard, Riverview, Kirkland, Appleton, Rock Hill, London, Dixonville, Osaka, Nymph, Welka and Wahl. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
CONECUH COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 22:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-06 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lauderdale FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR CENTRAL LAUDERDALE COUNTY At 1057 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen, with the heaviest amounts over the south to southeast side of Meridian. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Meridian, Marion, Zero and Savoy. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for City of Williamsburg, James City, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 21:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-06 03:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: City of Williamsburg; James City; York FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT WEDNESDAY FOR JAMES CITY AND YORK COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG At 1108 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Williamsburg, College Of William And Mary, Queens Lake, York Terrace, Carver Gardens, Water Country U.S.A., Governors Land and U.s. Naval Weapons. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA

