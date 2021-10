Two tech industry groups are suing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over the state’s new law against viewpoint discrimination in social media. NetChoice and the Computer and Communications Industry Association filed suit Wednesday in Austin federal court. The bill was passed in response to complaints that conservatives are often censored online. When it takes effect in December, it will allow social media users and the state attorney general to sue social media companies for political censorship. The lawsuit claims the new law violates the companies’ First Amendment right to decide what appears on their websites.

TEXAS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO