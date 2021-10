The U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) should create a next-generation initiative to explore the complex interactions between human society and the various systems of the natural world, says a new report. The initiative should look at the atmosphere, hydrosphere, geosphere, cryosphere, biosphere, and the individuals, institutions and technologies that respond to and influence these systems, says the report. The report, commissioned by the NSF, just came out from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

ADVOCACY ・ 12 DAYS AGO