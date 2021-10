From Dutch “oily cakes” fried in pork fat to New York’s fluffy pastry rings, the donut has seen many forms. Today, the notorious American pastry has become a staple around the world. Bakeries and chains have dedicated many hours to perfecting their most delicious versions. In the pursuit of doing exactly that, a Japanese bakery called Mister Donut stumbled on something that would rally foodies from across the globe. Combining mochi with the American donut––an even chewier, fluffier, and unique sweet––arose the mochi donut.

