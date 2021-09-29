ChinaTalk: What Evergrande Means for China

For the second year in a row, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has issued a surprisingly ambitious new pledge to help tackle climate change. In September 2020, during the annual meeting of the U.N. General Assembly, Xi stunned most observers by committing China to slashing its carbon dioxide emissions to zero on a net basis by 2060—a commitment that was later expanded to include all greenhouse gas emissions, making it even more ambitious. This year, Xi used his General Assembly address to announce that China would cease building new coal-fired power plants overseas. Though important questions remain about its scope and applicability, the announcement represents a sharp break with Beijing’s long-standing enthusiasm for exporting fossil fuel infrastructure around the globe through the Belt and Road Initiative and other overseas investment initiatives. It also defies the conventional wisdom that, having made the Belt and Road one of his signature projects, Xi would be reluctant to limit its scope.

