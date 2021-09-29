CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

ChinaTalk: What Evergrande Means for China

By Jordan Schneider
 8 days ago

Logan Wright of the Rhodium Group returns to the pod to discuss Evergrande's implosion, how we got here, and what this week means for China's economy. Read Credit and Credibility! https://www.csis.org/analysis/credit-and-credibility-risks-chinas-economic-resilience If you only have time for one section, start with section 6. Check out Jon's substack here https://jonathonpsine.substack.com/. Come...

Unrest might erupt in China as govt tightens restrictions on migration

Ottawa [China], October 5 (ANI): The social unrest might erupt among rural millions in China due to tough rules set in place by the Chinese government to make it nearly impossible for rural migrants to acquire permits to shift to megacities, a Canada-based think tank said citing a report. In...
POLITICS
AFP

Chinese central bank boss vows to further fintech crackdown

China will strengthen supervision of the online payments industry and continue its anti-monopoly crackdown, the governor of the central bank said, indicating Beijing will press ahead with a regulatory crackdown on the country's technology giants. Authorities have for about a year targeted a range of homegrown tech behemoths, including e-commerce titan Alibaba and food delivery giant Meituan, for alleged monopolistic practices and aggressive harvesting of consumer data. The drive is part of a wider policy by the government to tighten its grip on the world's number two economy, including targeting private education, property and casinos. "We will continue to cooperate with anti-monopoly authorities to curb monopolies and actively deal with algorithm discrimination and other new forms of anti-competition behaviours," People's Bank of China governor Yi Gang said Thursday in a keynote speech at a Bank for International Settlements conference on regulating the sector.
ECONOMY
Logan Wright
ChinaTalk: China's Space Plans for the 2020s

Hosts of the Dongfang Hour (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3UXwB0UbUIg4z4vssUHPBw), a podcast focusing on the Chinese aerospace industry, Blain Curcio and Jean Deville join me in another ChinaTalk space episode to talk about launches in China and public enthusiasm for space projects. We discuss: the Belt and Road in space; the differences between the...
INDUSTRY
China’s New Climate Pledge: Is Geopolitical Competition Good for the Climate?

For the second year in a row, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has issued a surprisingly ambitious new pledge to help tackle climate change. In September 2020, during the annual meeting of the U.N. General Assembly, Xi stunned most observers by committing China to slashing its carbon dioxide emissions to zero on a net basis by 2060—a commitment that was later expanded to include all greenhouse gas emissions, making it even more ambitious. This year, Xi used his General Assembly address to announce that China would cease building new coal-fired power plants overseas. Though important questions remain about its scope and applicability, the announcement represents a sharp break with Beijing’s long-standing enthusiasm for exporting fossil fuel infrastructure around the globe through the Belt and Road Initiative and other overseas investment initiatives. It also defies the conventional wisdom that, having made the Belt and Road one of his signature projects, Xi would be reluctant to limit its scope.
CHINA
China Evergrande and Evergrande Property’s Hong Kong Shares Suspended

Investing.com – Shares of China Evergrande Group's (HK:3333) in Hong Kong were suspended on Monday after some bondholders said the developer missed a second key bond interest payment in the past week. Shares of Evergrande Property Services Group (HK:6666), a China Evergrande unit, were also suspended on the same day,...
STOCKS
The Falling Giant: What the Evergrande Crisis Could Mean for Retail Investors

Evergrande has rarely strayed from newspaper headlines for all the wrong reasons throughout 2021. At the beginning of the year, investor panic was sparked by the container ship Ever Given as the vessel became stuck in the Suez Canal – causing jitters across global energy markets and international trade. Today, markets have been rocked by the prospect of a default by the Chinese real estate giants. But what could the collapse of Evergrande mean for the wider stock market and retail investors?
RETAIL
Economy
China
Bitcoin, Evergrande And The Deteriorating Situation In China

In this episode of Bitcoin Magazine’s “Fed Watch'' podcast, I discussed the emerging story of the week, Evergrande and the Chinese recession. We first brought up Evergrande on episode 60, back on August 11, and at the same time I made the call that China would enter a recession within three months. Our position on “Fed Watch” has been bearish on China for over a year, and my personal position has been bearish since well before the 2020 coronavirus crisis began.
BUSINESS
What does China’s crypto ban mean for the tech world?

China’s current intensified crackdown on crypto is not a complete surprise to its crypto community. In the local crypto community I am in, there has been a constant discussion over what might come next since the clampdowns on China’s Bitcoin mining industry that began in spring this year. The scenario that any form of crypto trading will be illegal is one that many people predicted. It is not the worst scenario that many feared, in which even holding crypto assets becomes a crime — yet.
ECONOMY
China's cryptocurrency ban: What it means for Bitcoin, Coinbase and the US

The epicenter of Bitcoin mining has called it quits. On Sept. 24, China's Central Bank declared all crypto-related transitions illegal, citing concerns about gambling fraud and money laundering. The move sparked a sharp drop in markets; some investors raced to dump their holdings, and the price of Bitcoin fell nearly 10% after the announcement, before quickly regaining some lost ground.
MARKETS
What China’s coal phaseout means for the world

It took just one man — Chinese President Xi Jinping — to sound the death knell for the public funding of coal. But the countries that have most depended on China to keep consuming the world’s dirtiest fossil fuel were preparing for its funeral even before Xi announced last week that China no longer would build new coal-fired power plants overseas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Why China Is Facing a Power Crunch and What It Means: QuickTake

A power crunch across China has rippled from factory floors to homes and even traffic lights in some places, leading economists to cut their growth forecasts for the world’s second-largest economy. The shortages mirror tight energy supplies in Europe and elsewhere that have roiled commodity markets, as well. Part of the problem is that the economic rebound after Covid lockdowns has boosted demand, while lower investment by miners and drillers has constrained production. But the crisis in China is partially due to its own environmental agenda, as President Xi Jinping’s vision of de-carbonizing the economy discouraged the burning of coal, a cheap energy source that subsidized its economic growth for decades.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
What US-China tension means for global health

This summer, the journal Nature Food published a study which is, in many ways, a microcosm of a key force shaping the future of global health: the US-China relationship. Notably, the study did not concern COVID-19. It was about soybeans. The study found that China’s retaliatory tariffs on US agriculture could “cause unintended increases in nitrogen and phosphorus pollution and blue water extraction in the United States as farmers shift from soybeans to more pollution-causing crops.” The study also looked at the potential global ripple effects of the trade dispute, suggesting that, if China’s soybean demands were diverted to Brazil, meeting them “may add additional pressures on phosphorus pollution and deforestation.” Given the extent to which our health depends on the condition of the natural world, these environmental consequences pose, in themselves, a threat to public health. More broadly, however, the force underlying them—simmering conflict between global superpowers—reflects an even deeper challenge to health in both the near- and long-term.
U.S. POLITICS
China must make first nuclear strike against US if Biden defends Taiwan, says China diplomat in chilling message to West

CHINA must make the first nuclear strike against the US if Biden defends Taiwan, a Chinese diplomat said in a chilling message to the West. China’s former ambassador to the UN, Sha Zukang said the country’s long-standing promise to only use nukes in retaliation should be re-examined in response to the new alliances forming in the area.
FOREIGN POLICY
Timeline: China Evergrande's snowballing debt crisis

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Debt-ridden property developer Evergrande Group missed a dollar bond interest payment deadline, moving closing to a potential default and fuelling worries that a collapse could send shockwaves through China's economy and beyond. Here is a timeline of events leading to Evergrande's debt problems and what the...
ECONOMY

