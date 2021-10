NIS has released a new trailer for its upcoming “time loop exploration adventure” game Asatsugutori that details its gameplay and systems. Asatsugutori protagonist Hibari wakes up trapped in a building with seven other girls. The girls are told from a voice through a speaker that only one of them who survives until the end will get to leave the building and suggests they work together to live as long as possible. It even mentions the possibility of using magic, should they work hard enough.

