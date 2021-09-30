CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Balancing a Vocal House Mix With AI-Assisted Compression and EQ

Attack Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtificial intelligence can help balance a track by working across mix groups. We use Sonible’s smart:EQ3 and smart:comp to take a vocal house song over the finish line. Artificial intelligence – it isn’t just for ‘90s sci-fi movies anymore. AI is now part of the software we use on a daily basis, and this includes music production apps. Software company Sonible incorporates artificial intelligence into its ‘smart’ series of plugins. Let’s use smart:EQ3 and smart:comp to help balance the mix of a vocal house track.

