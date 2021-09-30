Jennifer Aniston Is Ready to Meet a New Partner That Meets Her Dating Requirements

It has been a couple of years since Jennifer Aniston's divorce from Justin Theroux. She has stayed single since; however, the “Friends” star revealed that she is open to dating again.

Jennifer Aniston has been one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelorettes since her split from her second ex-husband in 2017. Unfortunately, the “Horrible Bosses” actress has been opposed to a new flame since then.

Thankfully, it seems that the tides could be turning for Hollywood’s most sought-after single lady in the romance department. However, she does have some prerequisites for any suitors looking to come her way.

Jennifer Aniston was last in a confirmed romantic relationship with her ex-husband, Justin Theroux. Since the couple split in 2017, Aniston has been adamant about being content while being single, often disputing romance claims.

Fortunately, fans of the Hollywood star can gear up to see her loved up in the near future as per her recent revelations. Aniston recently expressed that she was finally ready to explore dating again during an interview.

The “Love Happens” actress was a guest on the “Lunch With Bruce” podcast when she revealed her plans to get back in the game. She openly expressed her reasons for being opposed for so long while making her revelation:

“I think I’m ready to share myself with another. I didn’t want to for a long time, and I loved really being my own woman.”

Although Aniston explained that she did not have any particular interest in anyone at the moment, she did share what she would like. Unfortunately, men on dating apps have a slim chance with Aniston as she will not try them.

Those who do want a chance with Aniston have to meet her requirements, though. This includes having a good sense of humor, generosity, being a good conversationalist, and fitness.

Aniston also elaborates on her fitness requirement to demonstrate that it is not a shallow request. Instead, she explains that she wants someone who takes care of themselves enough to be there for her for a very long time.

However, given her romantic history, it is a little challenging to believe that Aniston is not too concerned with appearances. The actress has been linked to Hollywood heartthrobs like Brad Pitt, John Mayer, and Paul Rudd, all handsome men.

Fortunately, some names in her romantic history prove Aniston is not afraid to go for an unlikely match. It seems it may truly be about that chemistry one feels from across the room for this leading lady. Hopefully, Aniston’s search for a suitor will result in many fun and drama-free dates for her.