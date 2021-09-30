CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jennifer Aniston Is Ready to Meet a New Partner That Meets Her Dating Requirements

By Siba Mosana
Amomama
Amomama
 5 days ago

It has been a couple of years since Jennifer Aniston's divorce from Justin Theroux. She has stayed single since; however, the “Friends” star revealed that she is open to dating again.

Jennifer Aniston has been one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelorettes since her split from her second ex-husband in 2017. Unfortunately, the “Horrible Bosses” actress has been opposed to a new flame since then.

Thankfully, it seems that the tides could be turning for Hollywood’s most sought-after single lady in the romance department. However, she does have some prerequisites for any suitors looking to come her way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35D2fS_0cCbCReN00

Jennifer Aniston was last in a confirmed romantic relationship with her ex-husband, Justin Theroux. Since the couple split in 2017, Aniston has been adamant about being content while being single, often disputing romance claims.

Fortunately, fans of the Hollywood star can gear up to see her loved up in the near future as per her recent revelations. Aniston recently expressed that she was finally ready to explore dating again during an interview.

The “Love Happens” actress was a guest on the “Lunch With Bruce” podcast when she revealed her plans to get back in the game. She openly expressed her reasons for being opposed for so long while making her revelation:

“I think I’m ready to share myself with another. I didn’t want to for a long time, and I loved really being my own woman.”

Although Aniston explained that she did not have any particular interest in anyone at the moment, she did share what she would like. Unfortunately, men on dating apps have a slim chance with Aniston as she will not try them.

Those who do want a chance with Aniston have to meet her requirements, though. This includes having a good sense of humor, generosity, being a good conversationalist, and fitness.

Aniston also elaborates on her fitness requirement to demonstrate that it is not a shallow request. Instead, she explains that she wants someone who takes care of themselves enough to be there for her for a very long time.

However, given her romantic history, it is a little challenging to believe that Aniston is not too concerned with appearances. The actress has been linked to Hollywood heartthrobs like Brad Pitt, John Mayer, and Paul Rudd, all handsome men.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kJexi_0cCbCReN00

Fortunately, some names in her romantic history prove Aniston is not afraid to go for an unlikely match. It seems it may truly be about that chemistry one feels from across the room for this leading lady. Hopefully, Aniston’s search for a suitor will result in many fun and drama-free dates for her.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Jennifer Aniston is ready to be in a relationship: It’s time

She’s trawling for a new lobster. Jennifer Aniston shared that she is ready to be back in a relationship despite enjoying single life. “No one of importance has hit my radar yet but I think it’s time. I think I’m ready to share myself with another,” the former “Friends” star recently told Bruce Bozzi on Sirius XM’s “Radio Andy.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Breaks Down In Tears As She Films ‘Ellen’ Interview For The Last Time — Watch

It’s the end of an era! Jennifer Aniston cries and wipes away tears as she makes her very emotional return to ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ for its final season. All good things must come to an end. The nineteenth and final season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show premieres on September 13. Jennifer Aniston, 52, will be a guest on the September 14 episode, and a new sneak peek reveals her on-air reunion with Ellen DeGeneres, 63, is filled with tears.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mayer
Person
Justin Theroux
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Paul Rudd
E! News

See Julianna Margulies Grill Jennifer Aniston in New Morning Show Preview

Watch: Reese Witherspoon & Jennifer Aniston on "Morning Show" Return. Is Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) ready to tell the truth about Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell)?. The executives at UBA may've welcomed Alex back to The Morning Show with open arms, but it appears that the daytime host still has some explaining to do about her part in Mitch's sexual misconduct scandal. In fact, in this new sneak peek exclusive to E! News, Alex is asked point-blank about her relationship with her former co-anchor.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Jennifer Aniston Gets Asked If She's Dating Someone (After Those Friends Rumors) And Actually Gives A Real Answer

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. HBO Max’s Friends: The Reunion brought Jennifer Aniston and her co-stars together for a sweet special, in which they fondly remembered their time working together on the hit sitcom. The long-awaited get-together ultimately garnered big viewership numbers and curiously enough, sparked some rumors as well. Many began to speculate that Aniston and co-star David Schwimmer were dating, though both have since denied the claims. On the heels of the reports, the Rachel Green actress was recently asked if she’s seeing anybody at all, and she actually gave a real answer.
CELEBRITIES
newsbrig.com

Jennifer Aniston Is Finally Ready To Date Again & Describes EXACTLY What She Wants!

Jennifer Aniston is officially putting herself back out there again, but this time she has a laser-focused idea of the kind of man she wants to end up with! In a new episode of SiriusXM‘s Lunch With Bruce podcast, the Friends alum admitted she’s finally “ready” to start dating again — but hasn’t had much luck due to COVID-19!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#A New Flame#Jenniferaniston
In Style

Jennifer Aniston Shared a Rare Update on Her Love Life

Jennifer Aniston just made a rare comment about her love life. In a new interview with Bruce Bozzi on the SiriusXM podcast Lunch with Bruce, the actress weighed in on dating during the pandemic, telling Bozzi, "No one of importance has hit my radar yet. But I think it's, I think it's time. I think I'm ready to share myself with another."
CELEBRITIES
WBAL Radio

Jennifer Aniston hints she's ready to give love another shot

Jennifer Aniston says she's ready to fall in love again following her divorce from Justin Theroux. Speaking on SiriusXM's Lunch with Bruce, the Friends alum said she thinks "it's time" she settles down with someone new. At the moment, she admits, "No one of importance has hit my radar yet,"...
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

Jennifer Aniston Is ‘Ready’ for a Relationship 3 Years After Justin Theroux Split: What She’s Looking for in a Partner

Next chapter! Jennifer Aniston is putting herself back on the market — but it wasn’t the easiest decision. The 52-year-old Friends alum admitted during the Monday, September 27, episode of SiriusXM’s “Lunch with Bruce” podcast that “there hasn’t been time” for her to date much, especially amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Shape Magazine

Jennifer Aniston Says She's Considering Dating Again: 'I'm Ready to Share Myself with Another'

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com. Jennifer Aniston just made a rare comment about her love life. In a new interview with Bruce Bozzi on the SiriusXM podcast Lunch with Bruce, the actress weighed in on dating during the pandemic, telling Bozzi, "No one of importance has hit my radar yet. But I think it's — I think it's time. I think I'm ready to share myself with another."
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Jennifer Aniston Is Ready To Be More Than 'Friends' With The Right Guy

It’s been three years since Jennifer Aniston’s last serious relationship, but she thinks she’s once again ready for romance. The former “Friends” star, who split up with actor Justin Theroux in 2018, appeared on SiriusXM’s “Lunch with Bruce” podcast on Monday to discuss her love life ― such as it’s been.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Meet the cast of Chicago Fire and their real-life partners

Are you a fan of Chicago Fire? The addictive drama, which has been on screens since 2012, follows a group of Chicago-based firefighters and chronicles the issues they face both on and off the job. The series has made household names out of its cast members, but what do you...
CHICAGO, IL
Best Life

13 Stars You Didn't Realize May Never Act Again

Many of us will always remember the first movie in which we saw our favorite actor—it was when we fell in love with their talent, after all. But what about their last? All acting careers come to an end, and often it's not because the star passes—it's because they officially or unofficially choose to retire. While some actors have made official retirement announcements, others have simply quietly stopped working. Whether they want to enjoy their older years or simply fell out of love with making movies, the following 13 stars may never act again.
CELEBRITIES
Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
358K+
Followers
33K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy