MIAMI (CBSMiami) – This week’s CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy player profile is speedy Devaughn Mortimer from Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale. The Dillard Panthers wide receiver will be trading his blue and gold white jersey for the garnet and gold when he heads to Tallahassee where he has committed to play for Florida State University as part of a top 10 recruiting class at the moment. With Devaughn Mortimer, the Seminoles are gaining a game breaker with track speed. “I grew up watching Dalvin Cook when he was there, and I’ve always been a big fan of FSU. So, when they offered...

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO