There are some fashion items that are so rudimentary that I can never remember to buy them and when I really need them in the moment and tell myself to order them, I forget as soon as I see a bright shiny object to order instead. Know what I mean? In this case, the thing I always forget to buy but always need (this time of year especially) is long-sleeve T-shirts—both solid and striped. The ones I wear the most usually have a crew neck, and I find that owning a combination of fitted and oversize ones will do you the most service.

