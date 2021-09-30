CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Man killed by Belarus security forces worked for U.S.-based EPAM -firm

By Pavel Polityuk
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08HJwp_0cCbBSZJ00

KYIV (Reuters) - A man shot dead by Belarusian security forces in a raid on an apartment block was an employee of EPAM Systems, a U.S.- based software firm, the company said on Thursday.

Belarusian authorities reported that KGB officers shot dead a 31-year-old man and arrested his wife on Tuesday after he resisted law enforcement officers. They did not confirm his identity or media reports that the man may have been a U.S. citizen.

The IT industry was a driving force behind protests after a disputed election last year. EPAM’s Belarusian founder was a signatory to an open letter calling for the release of prisoners following a crackdown on protesters and for new elections.

“While the individual in question has not been named by any official source, we can confirm that the individual reported in the media was an EPAM employee,” EPAM said in a statement to Reuters on Thursday.

“The company has no information that the individual ever held any other citizenship or residential status outside of Belarus.”

The crackdown on protesters after the August 2020 presidential election included searches of apartment blocks where protesters were believed by security forces loyal to President Alexander Lukashenko to be hiding.

Protesters said the election was rigged so that Lukashenko could win. In power since 1994, Lukashenko has denied electoral fraud and defied Western sanctions and opposition calls to step down. He has described the protesters as criminals bent on violent uprising.

Local media and a senior adviser to exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya had earlier identified the man killed as Andrei Zeltser, an IT worker with EPAM.

The U.S. Special Envoy for Belarus, Julie Fisher, said on Wednesday the United States was seeking additional information on whether the victim in the shooting was a U.S. citizen.

The incident was condemned by the opposition, and Belarusians held a protest rally in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Wednesday evening. The head of a Belarusian exile group was found hanged in a park in Kyiv in August.

“It’s very scary. We are not safe anywhere, not in our homeland, not here,” said one of the protesters in Kyiv, who declined to give his name.

Comments / 1

Related
hngn.com

Russia Invades NATO Countries With Massive Missile Blitz as Vladimir Putin Steps Up Missile Defense Capabilities

During scary war drills, Russia has been showcasing its formidable weapons by "invading" NATO countries Poland and Lithuania. In a show of might to its Western-leaning neighbors, Vladimir Putin's military has linked up with Belarus, a former Soviet republic. The drills concluded in Russia conquering the countries to fend off a massive attack by a "mock enemy."
MILITARY
The Independent

Poland warns potential migrants its border is closed

The government of Poland is working abroad to warn potential migrants that the country's border with Belarus is sealed and not a passage into the European Union a deputy foreign minister said Tuesday. Poland's diplomats in Middle Eastern and African countries are talking to local media and posting messages on the most popular communication channels to stop people from trying to illegally enter the EU through Belarus, Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said. A number of migrants, mostly from Iraq, have recently died from exhaustion as they tried to get from Belarus to Poland across an area of...
IMMIGRATION
audacy.com

Belarus leader announces vote on a new constitution in 2022

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The authoritarian leader of Belarus on Tuesday announced a referendum on a new constitution to be held in February 2022 and vowed not to let the opposition come to power, a move analysts say could further cement his grip on power after months of mass protests.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Reuters

Belarus has found spies working for West in state factories, president says

(Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said some employees at state-run factories were secretly working for the West against his government on Thursday after human rights activists reported the detention of 14 workers at a fertilizer plant. The plant, Grodno Azot, is one of several placed under Western sanctions in...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Belarus Opposition Says Man Killed in Shootout Was IT Worker

(Reuters) -Belarusian security forces shot dead a 31-year-old man, identified by the pro-democracy opposition as an IT worker with U.S. company EPAM Systems, during a raid on Tuesday at an apartment block in the capital Minsk. The man had opened fire against the security forces, one of whom also died,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Belarus parliament votes to suspend readmission of migrants

Lawmakers in Belarus have voted to suspend an agreement with the European Union obliging the ex-Soviet nation to take back migrants that crossed its territory into the EU.The vote late Monday in the upper house of the Belarusian parliament formalizes the move that was announced by Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko in June. Lukashenko and his officials have described the measure as part of Belarus' response to the EU sanctions, arguing that the nation can't afford the costs involved in stemming the flow of migrants heading to Europe and would instead use the funds to offset the impact of EU...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epam#U S#Shooting#Kyiv#Epam Systems#Kgb#Western#Belarusians#Ukrainian
Metro International

Egypt’s Sisi and U.S. security adviser agree to step up work on Libya- statement

CAIRO (Reuters) -Egypt’s president and visiting U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan agreed to intensify international efforts over upcoming elections in Libya at talks in Cairo on Wednesday, an Egyptian presidency statement said. President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Sullivan also discussed reconstruction in the Gaza Strip, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance...
WORLD
The Independent

Virus deaths in Russia hit record for third time this month

Coronavirus deaths in Russia hit a record for the third time this month on Tuesday, and new infections once again exceeded 25,000 a day — a surge that comes as vaccination rates in the country remain stagnantly low and the government shuns imposing tough restrictions to stem the spread.Russia's state coronavirus task force reported 25,110 new confirmed cases on Tuesday and 895 new deaths — the country's highest daily death toll in the pandemic. This month, records in fatalities came every other day: the previous record, of 890 deaths, was registered on Sunday, and the one before that, of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Europe
realcleardefense.com

Russia and China are Already Winning the Nuclear Arms Race

Nuclear buildups, electromagnetic pulse weapons, and cyberattacks from Beijing and Moscow put the U.S. homeland at risk like never before. The United States has experienced a nearly unbroken string of catastrophic intelligence failures in the last eighty years. The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor caught America by surprise in 1941, only to be followed by North Korea’s invasion of South Korea and China’s intervention in the Korean War a decade later. More recently, American intelligence failed to predict or warn U.S. policymakers about the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, or the recent outbreak of the deadly global coronavirus pandemic, which has taken the lives of over 700,000 Americans and millions of more people around the world. It seems possible that the U.S. intelligence community will fail to predict—let alone provide advance warning of—an existential nuclear, cyber, or electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack upon the U.S. homeland from America’s adversaries.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

3 Russian fighter jets intercept US B-52 bomber near Japan

A U.S. B-52H Stratofortress bomber was intercepted on Sunday by three Russian Sukhoi-35S fighter jets in international airspace near Russian and Japanese territory. PACAF spokeswoman Capt. Veronica Perez told Stars and Stripes on Wednesday that “A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress positively identified and observed three Russian Sukhoi-35S fighters in the vicinity of Iturup over the Sea of Okhotsk in the early morning, 26 September.”
MILITARY
The Independent

Turkey and Russia are capitalising on a perilous world in which nations have no fixed allies or enemies

It seemed like the end of the road for relations between Nato allies Turkey and the United States. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described ties between Washington and Ankara as the worst ever under his 18 years as Turkey’s leader. “The current trajectory does not bode well,” he said at the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York last month, after he failed to secure a meeting with Biden. “The point we have reached in our relations with the United States is not good.”
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Russia test-fires new hypersonic missile from submarine

A prospective Russian hypersonic missile has been successfully test-fired from a nuclear submarine for the first time, the military said Monday.The Russian Defense Ministry said the Zircon missile was launched from the Severodvinsk submarine and hit a designated mock target in the Barents Sea The launch marked Zircon's first launch from a submarine. It previously has been repeatedly test-fired from a navy frigate, most recently in July. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Zircon would be capable of flying at nine times the speed of sound and have a range of 1,000 kilometers (620 miles). Putin has emphasized that its deployment will significantly boost Russian military capability. Officials said Zircon's tests are to be completed later this year and it will be commissioned by the Russian navy in 2022. Zircon is intended to arm Russian cruisers, frigates and submarines. It is one of several hypersonic missiles under development in Russia.The Kremlin has made modernizing the country’s arsenals a top priority amid the tensions with the West that followed Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.
MILITARY
The Independent

Progress stalls on EU entry for Western Balkans nations

As European Union leaders gather for a summit on how to keep engaging with their Western Balkans neighbors, the bloc’s once-successful enlargement policy faces an impasse.The European Commission made repeated promises that the future of six countries in the region lies within the 27-nation bloc. But progress has stalled on admitting Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia amid divisions among member countries and some bilateral issues.Nationalist populism has risen in Hungary and Poland, undermining unity. The entry of well over 1 million migrants in 2015 has exposed stark differences about how to manage them, sparking a...
POLITICS
San Diego Business Journal

Cubic Receives U.S. Air Force Work

Cubic Corp. announced on Sept. 23 that its wholly owned subsidiary, Nuvotronics, has been awarded a contract with Georgia Tech Research Institute to deliver test-asset Millimeter wave Actuated RF to IF Amplifier (MARIA) Line Replaceable Units (LRU) for the U.S. Air Force F-16 platform’s ALR-69A upgrade. Financial terms of the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Reuters

194K+
Followers
217K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy