Rexford, NY

Bowman Orchards Stays True to Core Despite Barrage of Price Critics

By Brian
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kevin Bowman, owner of Bowman Orchards in Rexford, says that just last weekend, at least two cars tried to get away from their grounds in Rexford with at least $461 dollars worth of stolen goods. "There may have been more," he says, "but those were the two we were able to catch."

James Livingston
5d ago

Highway robbery. Go to Altamont Orchards. 22 dollars for a half bushel and you can mix them. no fee to get and not busy. Best cider Donuts 🍩 I've had.

Jerry Clark
5d ago

stick your apples where the sun doesn't shine your going to lose money I can see many people paying that kind of money I'm heading to Vermont.

#Bowman Orchards#Indian Ladder Farms#Albany Reddit
107.7 WGNA

