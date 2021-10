In Jul. 2020, Dr. David Shulkin, former undersecretary for health at the Department of Veterans Affairs, told NPR that the projected insolvency of Medicare in 2026 was a “real, impending health care crisis.” Now, more than a year later, that timeline for that crisis hasn’t changed: Medicare will start running out of money in 2026, according to a new report from Medicare’s trustees.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 4 DAYS AGO