Kenosha Eats: Grilled Pork Chop Bánh Mì Sandwich

There's no better comfort food when the weather edges into those crisp, cool late summer nights than a succulent, juicy pork chop nestled next to a mound of buttery mashed potatoes. Most of the time, you'll also see savory, perfectly spiced pork chops paired with roasted apples or applesauce. The idea of combining meat and fruit can be somewhat controversial — let's not forget the whole pineapple and ham on pizza debate. Yet, there's no denying that pork and apples have a special, long-standing relationship. The apple's tart sweetness balances the salty, unctuous meat, creating an unbeatable match for your palette. Per The Old Foodie, this classic pairing is said to date back centuries when pigs roamed freely in apple orchards and gobbled up the wind-fallen fruits from the trees. Farmers also fed their pigs rotting apples, so they wouldn't go to waste, and before sugar was readily available, fruit was often used to sweeten meat dishes or accompany them.

