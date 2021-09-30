CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NUS and Thales to develop quantum technologies

Aaron Tan
Computer Weekly
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National University of Singapore (NUS) and Thales have teamed up to test quantum technologies for commercial applications. The partnership will see industry and academic experts from Thales and NUS’s quantum engineering programme (QEP) develop capabilities to test and evaluate interdisciplinary quantum security technologies. They will also explore potential research collaboration opportunities in the fields of new materials and design for quantum sensing.

