NUS and Thales to develop quantum technologies

The bakery market is one of the most capacious in Kazakhstan. Manufacturers of bread products are in dire need of the introduction of intensive technologies for improving product quality and safety. This article presents the results of research to develop technology for accelerated production of bread with ion-ozone cavitation treatment. The influence of various modes of exposure to ion-ozone cavitation has been investigated. After baking, bread samples were examined for organoleptic, physicochemical, rheological and microbiological indicators. The optimal method is treatment with ion-ozone at a concentration of 0.0025 units/mg, at a pressure of 1.0 atm for 1 min. As a result, it was proved that this mode accelerates the process of obtaining dough and shortens the fermentation time, and baking bread increases the qualitative and quantitative indicators according to the control method. The results showed that the ion-ozone technology reduces the length of the process of making dough and bread by three times compared to traditional technologies. The developed products with existing analogues in the Kazakhstan market will differ due to their high taste and consumer properties, product safety, long shelf life and low cost.

