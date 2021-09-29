Spoon make their return to Teragram Ballroom celebrating the venue’s 6-Year Anniversary
Spoon brought on all those nostalgic indie vibes last night at the Teragram Ballroom in Downtown Los Angeles. Coming off the heels of an epic performance at the Hollywood Bowl, the beloved indie rockers came through with a round 2 a the Teragram. Performing in celebration of the Teragram’s “5 Year Anniversary” (it was actually six years, but 2020 doesn’t count because of obvious reasons) — Spoon ripped and roared in the most delightful way singing all the Spoon hits we know and love.www.grimygoods.com
