(Published in the Norman Trans...

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GLENDA KAYE CRAIN, Deceased. All persons having claims against GLENDA KAYE CRAIN, Deceased, are required to present the same with the necessary vouchers with a description of all security interests and other collateral (if any) held by each creditor with respect to such claim, to the named Administrator ANTHONY CRAIN, c/o Virginia F. Laakman of Magill & Magill, P.L.L.C., 4216 N. Portland Avenue, Suite b10, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73112, on or before the following presentment date: November 10. 2021, or the same will be forever barred.marketplace.normantranscript.com
