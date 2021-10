HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) — You’ve probably seen TikTok challenges people have been undertaking on video this year – and some of them have been downright dangerous. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Tuesday night, the newest challenge involves vandalism – and even assault. One school-based challenge now circulating on TikTok known as “Devious Licks” is encouraging students to vandalize school bathrooms and post their actions. It is resulting in serious damage – one video showed a paper towel dispenser destroyed, a stall door wrecked, a sink lying on the floor, and ceiling tiles missing in a boys’ restroom. “We’ve seen...

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO