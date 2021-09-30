CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avoya Travel concludes successful 2021 back to cruise event

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFT. LAUDERDALE, FLA. – Avoya Travel recently concluded its first ever Back to Cruise Event, which took place virtually from September 22 – 23, 2021. Hundreds of Independent Agencies in the Avoya Travel Network registered and attended the event which featured the participation of 20 of Avoya’s preferred cruise partners, including Oceania Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Royal Caribbean International, AmaWaterways, and many more. The event also offered a large collection of networking opportunities and a series of educational and professional development options to help further develop collaborative relationships and continue to increase the sales potential of the Avoya Network. Understanding the financial strain travel agencies have been under during these unprecedented times, optional attendance to the event was offered to the Avoya Network free of charge.

hotelnewsresource.com

HITEC Returns to In-person Event in 2021 With Success

The Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference (HITEC®) was back this week after 25 months off. Running September 27-30 in Dallas, Texas USA. Produced by Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP®), HITEC® showcases the industry's latest innovations and provides a top-notch education program for attendees. This year just over 4,000 attendees participated, with 250+ exhibiting companies set up in 60,000+ square feet of exhibit space. In addition, HFTP’s Annual Convention was co-located with HITEC with a focus on education sessions that featured finance-related topics.
ECONOMY
cruisefever.net

Royal Caribbean Bringing Back The Key Benefits on Cruises

Royal Caribbean is bringing back The Key and will begin to rollout the program to their cruise ships over the next few months. The first Royal Caribbean cruise ship to bring back The Key was the latest sailing on the world’s largest cruise ship, Symphony of the Seas. The cruise line said that the program will begin to will be rolled out to more cruise ships over the next few months.
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Take Your Travel Business to the Next Level with Cruise Planners

Are you a travel industry professional looking for better tools and technology from your current franchise or host? Or are you an independent travel agent who craves back-office support and proven systems? Cruise Planners is the right choice for you!. Cruise Planners provides the strength, systems and success model of...
TRAVEL
TravelDailyNews.com

ATPI Halo launches to make navigating the future of travel easier

LONDON - Global travel management and events specialist, the ATPI Group, is adding a new ATPI Halo division to its expanding portfolio. ATPI Halo reflects the organisation’s ongoing investment into sustainability, technology innovation, and future work forces. In celebration of the launch of ATPI Halo, the business is working towards achieving carbon neutral status with a clear plan for 2021 and beyond.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Cruise Planners’ Annual Convention Deemed a Success

Officials from Cruise Planners have deemed its five-day annual convention in Cancun, Mexico, a major success after the travel agency franchise network safely returned to its largest in-person event. The festivities were held at the El Dorado Royale along the Mexican Caribbean and featured a “Back to the Future” theme...
LIFESTYLE
blooloop.com

IAAPA completes successful event in Barcelona

IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry, is celebrating the in-person return to IAAPA Expo Europe, which took place in Barcelona, Spain, last week. The show saw attractions professionals from many different sectors and regions around the world come together to connect and learn. Early figures suggest that 8,500...
LIFESTYLE
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Traveling on a budget? Why you should skip hostels and go on a cruise instead

When you think of budget travel, cruising might not be the first thing that comes to your mind. Budget travel can often be associated with sleeping on overnight trains and lugging around an oversized backpack from one hostel to the next. However, cruising can be a hidden gem for those looking to travel on a budget.
TRAVEL
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Cruise industry welcomes U.S. plan to welcome back international travelers

The United States will lift restrictions on foreign nationals wishing to fly to the United States, which is good news for the cruise industry. While cruises have been able to restart in the United States since earlier this summer, many cruise fans from other countries have been excluded from the restart.
INDUSTRY
TravelDailyNews.com

Swan Hellenic confirms Antarctica cultural expedition cruises

NICOSIA, CYPRUS - Cultural expedition cruise leader Swan Hellenic confirmed that its inaugural cruises exploring Antarctica will all be sailing as planned following the Argentinian Government’s recent announcement that the country will reopen from 20th October. As a result, Swan Hellenic will be able to operate from Ushuaia, the home port chosen for the maiden season Antarctic cruises of its purpose-designed new ice-class flagship SH Minerva.
LIFESTYLE
cruiseindustrynews.com

Popular Cruise Director Back Onboard Carnival Mardi Gras

Carnival Cruise Director Mike Pack officially re-joined Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras on Saturday in Port Canaveral. Giving Mike and his wife, former Carnival cruise director Emma Nixon, time to enjoy their newborn baby, Chris “The Flying Scotsman” Williams has been serving as Mardi Gras’ cruise director since the ship entered service on July 30, according to a press release from Carnival.
CARS

