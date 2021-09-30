Avoya Travel concludes successful 2021 back to cruise event

FT. LAUDERDALE, FLA. – Avoya Travel recently concluded its first ever Back to Cruise Event, which took place virtually from September 22 – 23, 2021. Hundreds of Independent Agencies in the Avoya Travel Network registered and attended the event which featured the participation of 20 of Avoya’s preferred cruise partners, including Oceania Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Royal Caribbean International, AmaWaterways, and many more. The event also offered a large collection of networking opportunities and a series of educational and professional development options to help further develop collaborative relationships and continue to increase the sales potential of the Avoya Network. Understanding the financial strain travel agencies have been under during these unprecedented times, optional attendance to the event was offered to the Avoya Network free of charge.