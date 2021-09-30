HotelHub introduces AI-powered rate optimiser tool to drive hotel booking efficiencies for TMCs and Corporates

Element is to announce that they have become an authorised reseller and consulting partner for Zoho Expense at this year’s Business Travel Show Europe. The partnership will enable Element to implement and support Zoho Expense, an end-to-end travel and expense management solution for businesses of any size and bring about efficiency in its T&E process. Element will also look to partner with Travel Management Companies (TMCs) to support their clients needs for a modern expense management solution.

