HotelHub introduces AI-powered rate optimiser tool to drive hotel booking efficiencies for TMCs and Corporates
HotelHub, a leading hotel technology solution provider for TMCs and their corporate customers has launched Rate Optimiser. Using advanced machine learning Rate Optimiser monitors current bookings in line with the corporate’s preferences and automatically re-shops for better hotel rates by scanning through multiple supplier content. However, unlike other tracker tools...www.traveldailynews.com
