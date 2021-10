Lead in The Dublin Lady Lions split wins to move their district record to 3-2 and season to 11-7 heading into Tuesday night’s game against Peaster. On Sept. 21, the Dublin volleyball girls hosted the Comanche Maidens and set them in a 3-0 victory. They followed this game by traveling to Millsap on Saturday to face the Bulldogs where they faced a 3-0 loss. At right, Lady Lion Madilyn Loper leaps to return a ball during the Sept. 21 home game against Comanche while team mates Kylie Olvera, Lyla Anderson and Jackie Gibson stand poised to assist. The Lady Lions travel to Early Friday where they will face the Longhorns at 6:30 p.m. Paul Gaudette | Citizen staff photo.

DUBLIN, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO