SEC Proposal Seeks Transparency in How Money Managers Wield Voting Power

– The Wall Street Journal (paywall) reported that the SEC proposed rule-making that would require money managers to disclose more information on how they use their voting power. The agency’s new proposal would require asset managers to categorize votes more clearly in SEC filings to help investors more easily identify and compare funds’ voting patterns. Under the proposal, the reports would need to be filed in a format that is easier to analyze. It would also require more disclosure around the effect of securities lending by funds.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO