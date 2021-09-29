CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC Proposal Seeks Transparency in How Money Managers Wield Voting Power

Cover picture for the articleThe Securities and Exchange Commission is set to propose a rule that would require money managers to disclose more information on how they use their voting power. When investors buy a mutual fund and exchange-traded fund from an asset manager, the money manager votes on shareholder proposals on behalf of the investors. Shareholder votes extend from issues from executive compensation to a company’s efforts to address climate change.

– The Wall Street Journal (paywall) reported that the SEC proposed rule-making that would require money managers to disclose more information on how they use their voting power. The agency’s new proposal would require asset managers to categorize votes more clearly in SEC filings to help investors more easily identify and compare funds’ voting patterns. Under the proposal, the reports would need to be filed in a format that is easier to analyze. It would also require more disclosure around the effect of securities lending by funds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec Filings#Mutual Funds#Executive Compensation#Index Fund#Sec#Blackrock Inc#Gamestop#The Wall Street Journal
