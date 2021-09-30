CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agilysys announces major new completely modernized version release of its trusted visual one PMS solution

By Vicky Karantzavelou
TravelDailyNews.com
 6 days ago

ALPHARETTA, GA. – Agilysys, Inc., a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-native SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, announced the release of the new completely modernized Agilysys Visual One PMS Version 12 at HITEC 2021 in Dallas. The new release offers cloud and on-premise installation options, a browser-based application with modern user experiences, broad mobile device support, multi-property feature sets and seamless integration with other Agilysys and 3rd party solutions, providing an exciting enterprise-wide integrated solution for full-service resorts & hotels.

